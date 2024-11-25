Huge Black Friday streaming deal: 75% off a year of Peacock

If you're looking for a Black Friday streaming deal, this could be exactly what you're looking for. Peacock is now 75% off for an entire year for a limited time only.

Save 75% on a year's subscription to Peacock when you claim the offer via their website.

This is undoubtedly one of the biggest Black Friday streaming deals you're likely to find. Ahead of Black Friday, November 29 to be precise, we've found a few streaming deals that offer a similar-sized discount, but only for a month or two. Peacock is home to hit movies like "Back To The Future", "Jurassic Park", "Megamind" and more, as well as documentaries, binge-worthy TV shows and a host of live sport. This discount is for the entire year, and we think that makes it more than just worth considering.

Peacock TV: was $79.99 now $19.99 Save 75% on an entire year of Peacock TV. The streaming service offers a wide range of live sport, movies including "Back To The Future" and "Jurassic Park" and it has original documentaries and TV shows too. Note: You can also save 75% on a monthly subscription which will cost just $1.99 for six months.

This deal isn't just for the year's subscription though as you can save 75% on monthly installments too. It is worth noting that if you are someone who prefers to pay in smaller, more frequent amounts, the offer is 75% off for six months only, but that equates to just $1.99 a month. Peacock's Black Friday offer gives you access to their "Premium" plan which includes a range of blockbuster movies, new and hit TV shows, a lot of live sport and over 50 always-on channels.

Black Friday is almost here and we're hoping to see a range of fantastic streaming deals. Although that isn't guaranteed, we are already seeing a couple of worthwhile streaming deals, like 75% off Peacock as highlighted above as well as up to 77% off your first two months of Paramount Plus (the home of all things "Star Trek" and more.

