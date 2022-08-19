Beat the Meta Quest 2 price increase with this Best Buy deal

While Meta, Facebook’s parent company, is hoping to get everyone and their relatives looking to the Metaverse for the future of work and entertainment, the company took the unusual step of raising the price of its (excellent) Quest 2 VR headset.

With the recent price hike meaning the 128GB version now starts at $399.99 instead of $299.99, finding VR headset deals on the Meta Quest 2 has become a little tougher… but not impossible.

Thankfully, Best Buy has a very solid option that'll net you the device for $349.99 – if you don't mind purchasing a "renewed" (refurbished) product.

For the price, you get arguably the most comprehensive VR headset in terms of ecosystem, as well as a pair of Quest controllers. Despite the price hike, we'd still rank the Quest 2 as one of the best VR headsets out there.

The Meta Quest 2 is an all-in-one VR system, meaning you don’t need to connect it to a games console as with PlayStation VR, or a PC like you do with the Valve Index. Instead, users can fill up the 128GB onboard storage with apps and games purchased directly on the headset, and there are some iconic titles available like the excellent Beat Saber.

Setup is simple, but if you do happen to have a PC, you can even hook the Quest 2 up for even more demanding titles like Half-Life: Alyx.

Sweetening the deal further is the addition of three months of YouTube Premium. For the uninitiated, this $9.99 per month subscription allows for ad-free YouTube binging, downloading videos to watch away from a Wi-Fi or cellular connection, and ad-free YouTube Music Premium access. It works anywhere you can watch YouTube, including on the Meta Quest 2's own YouTube app.

User reviews are positive, even for the renewed units. Users have noted how good the condition of the lenses are, as well as how immersive the experiences offered are – even with the wireless nature of the headset and controllers. The average rating is currently sitting at a 4.5 out of 5-star rating on Best Buy's own store page.