The Oculus Quest 2 is about to get $100 more expensive - get one before the price hike

The price of the Meta Quest 2 - better known as the Oculus Quest 2 - is going up by $100 on all models from August 1, so if you want one, now is the best time to buy.

The retail price (opens in new tab) for both the 128GB model and the 256GB are going to rise by $100 each to ($399.99 and $499.99 respectively). This is pretty big news in the world of VR headsets as the Oculus Quest 2 is one of the best VR headsets on the market. You can also check out our round-up of the VR headset deals out there, but now is best time to grab this headset at this price.

The Oculus Quest 2 has always been the affordable quality option for people buying a VR headset. We've reviewed it and like it a lot, and it's price doesn't mean users miss out on quality. Sure its screen isn't as sharp as some premium models but its wireless design make it easy to set up and use out of the box. It's also powerful enough to give users a memorable VR experience.

Meta shared this information on their Twitter and say the price hike is "to continue investing in moving the VR industry forward for the long term." We can't be too sure when deals will pop up for the headsets to come back to the price we've been used to, so now is the last chance to essentially save yourself $100 (opens in new tab) on either the 128GB or 256GB model of Meta Quest 2.

In order to continue investing in moving the VR industry forward for the long term, we are adjusting the price of Meta Quest 2 headsets to $399.99 (128GB) and $499.99 (256GB) starting on 8/1/22.July 26, 2022

With the changes coming on August 1, that means you've got less than a week before the sudden spike in price, it's also looking like the rise in cost is permanent so unlikely to come down unless on sale. To soften the blow, Meta also announced that a free download of 'Beat Saber' will be available with every new headset purchase until the end of the year. This offer begins August 1 too.

Despite the bad news, the Meta Quest 2 remains a top choice if you're in the market for a VR headset, especially if you're wanting to make the most of the best free VR experiences. Our recommendation is that if you're looking to buy one, the coming price hike should be the push you need to grab one.

