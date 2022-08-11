Save up to $140 on Anycubic 3D printers in back-to-school sale - ends August 12

If you're looking for ways to save money on back to school gear, then Anycubic have you covered as they're hosting sitewide savings on their 3D printers.

There are deals on a variety of Anycubic products including resin and FDM3D printers, wash and cure stations, and even resins themselves. These aren't just small savings either, for example, you can save $180 (opens in new tab) on the Anycubic Photon Mono X or get $40 off (opens in new tab) the Anycubic Vyper.

You can also save $40 (opens in new tab) on the Anycubic Photon M3, which is one of our top picks for the best 3D printers out there at the moment. This printer already represents excellent value for money and it's now even cheaper, down to just $260.

Anycubic Photon Mono X 3D Printer $529 now $349 at Anycubic. Save $180 and get a 3D printer that prints three times faster than the Photon model, 4K monochrome LCD and has a build volume of 192mm x 120mm x 245mm (LxWxH).

Anycubic Vyper 3D Printer $359 now £319 at Anycubic. Save $40 on a 3D printer that's quick to assemble, comes with the ability to print silently and has a large print volume of 245mm x 245mm x 260mm (LxWxH). This printer also comes with auto levelling which gives it great stability when printing.

Anycubic Photon M3: was $299 now $259 at Anycubic

Save $40: The Anycubic Photon M3 is already excellent value for money and at $40 off, it's an absolute steal. This 4K resin printer is great for printing models and display pieces.

In the world of 3D printers, Anycubic is a name that's known for reliability and value for money, we've also tested and reviewed a number of their models in the past.

Making use of these sales is perfect for anyone who is interested in printing their own models and parts for things, or any engineers - especially as it's a back to school sale. You're probably not going to hauling one of this things to school with you every day, but they're great for doing engineering and design projects.

It should be made clear that if you aren't after either of these deals shown above, there are loads more to choose from on the website. With up to 50% off on top quality 3D printers, so it's worth checking out for sure, especially as the sitewide sales end August 12.

The Anycubic Photon Mono X is the first 3D printer listed above, and you can save a huge amount of money if you grab it from Anycubic's website in these sales. If you want to save $180 (opens in new tab), the printer doesn't come with any extras but it's still a quality product. The printing speed is 3 times faster than the Photon mode, it has a large print volume of 192mm x 120mm x 245mm (LxWxH) and 4K monochrome LCD at 8.9 inches, meaning you get better detail and accuracy on larger prints.

The second printer on show here is another 3D printer we rate as one of the best on the market, the Anycubic Vyper. Again, this price point (save $40 (opens in new tab))includes no extra filament but it's quick to assemble, comes with auto levelling features for greater stability and accuracy in the print and silent printing. The build volume is 245mm x 245mm x 260mm (LxWxH) so you cant go wrong with either of these printers, especially with the savings on offer.

There is also a 3-for-2 sale (opens in new tab) on selected resins, so you can stock up and save cash even if you already have a 3D printer.

