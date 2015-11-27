Trending

Secrets of a Supermassive Black Hole Revealed | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Secrets of a Supermassive Black Hole Revealed
Combining the power of several telescopes, scientists discovered a magnificent image of the black hole in Hercules A.
(Image: © NASA, ESA, S. Baum & C. O’Dea (RIT), R. Perley & W. Cotton (NRAO/AUI/NSF), and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA))

By combining the power of several telescopes, scientists discovered a magnificent image of the black hole in Hercules A. The galaxy, at the center of the image, glows with a yellow-hue, and to either side, extending for over a million light-years each way, hot, high-energy plasma spews into the Universe in stunning fushca jets. [Learn more about black holes.]

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.