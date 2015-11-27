By combining the power of several telescopes, scientists discovered a magnificent image of the black hole in Hercules A. The galaxy, at the center of the image, glows with a yellow-hue, and to either side, extending for over a million light-years each way, hot, high-energy plasma spews into the Universe in stunning fushca jets. [Learn more about black holes.]
Secrets of a Supermassive Black Hole Revealed | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA, ESA, S. Baum & C. O’Dea (RIT), R. Perley & W. Cotton (NRAO/AUI/NSF), and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA))
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.