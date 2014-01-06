Milky Way Sparkles Over Windmill in Amazing Panoramic Photo

The Milky Way arches over an old windmill near Paulden, Arizona. Astrophotographer Sean Parker sent this image to SAPCE.com on Dec. 30, 2013.

Our dazzling Milky Way galaxy shines over an old windmill in this stunning panoramic image recently sent in to SPACE.com by an amateur astronomer.

Astrophotographer Sean Parker captured this splendid 14-shot panoramic view of the Milky Way arching over Paulden, Ariz. Parker sent the image, he titled "Ice," to SPACE.com on Dec. 30.

The planet Jupiter, bright star Sirius, constellation Orion and open star cluster the Pleaides can also be seen toward the right in the photo. [See more amazing photos of our Milky Way galaxy]

The Milky Way is a barred spiral galaxy stretching between 100,000 to 120,000 light-years in diameter. It comprises gas, dust and roughly 400 billion stars. The portion of the galaxy we see is the center of the galaxy, as seen from one of its outer arms. A light-year is the distance light travels in one year, or about 6 trillion miles (10 trillion kilometers).

