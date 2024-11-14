This Lego Star Wars Droideka set is now 20% off ahead of Black Friday

This intricate and impressive-looking Lego Star Wars Droideka desktop-sized set is now at its lowest price of the year in this early Black Friday deal.
Save 20% on the Lego Star Wars Droideka set — was
$64.99, now $51.95 at Amazon.
Aimed at more skilled builders and collectors, the Lego Star Wars Droideka set looks great on display. The 583-piece model comes with a smaller Droideka figure, an information plaque, and a Lego Star Wars 25th anniversary brick.
These deadly Trade Federation battle droids first appeared in "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace". The scene in which Jedi Qui-Gon Jinn and his apprentice Obi-Wan Kenobi battled a squad of Droideka on a Lucrehulk-class battleship is one of the most iconic from the movie.
The Droideka are equipped with twin blaster cannons on each arm. On the Lego figure, its arms can move back and forth with a realistic shooting motion. Similar attention to detail has been paid to the Droideka's rolling form, as the figure can turn into a ball by folding in its arms and reattaching its legs upside down. Details such as power hoses attached to each limb and stickers indicating the deflector shield projector plates enhance the authentic movie look.
Key Specs: 8.7 inches (22 cm) high and 6.3 inches (16cm) wide. Total number of Lego pieces — 583. It comes with a smaller Droideka figure, a Droideka information plaque and stand, and a Lego Star Wars 25th-anniversary brick.
Product launched: May 2024.
Price history: The price of this Droideka 75381 set on Amazon has slowly come down since its release, albeit with a temporary price dip in July which then went back up again. Retail rivals, Target and Walmart, have matched the current Amazon price, which is the lowest it's been since release.
Price comparison: Target: $51.99 | Walmart: $51.95 | Lego: $64.99
Review consensus: This set has been well received by fans across the internet and reviewers on Amazon, The play feature replicating the back-and-forth motion of the Droideka's arms when firing its blasters gets particular praise. However, despite being able to be rebuilt into a ball shape, it doesn't actually roll very well. Reviewers also noted that it is quite a delicate model once assembled, but it's stable enough on its legs.
Buy if: You're a Lego collector, a fan of Star Wars droids or you want an eye-catching set for play and display.
Don't buy if: You want a set for younger fans to assemble that can take a few knocks.
Rich has been a journalist and editor for over 24 years, beginning his career in Future's videogames division. He's spent the last 12 years working in cycling media and is the editor of BikePerfect.com. Whether riding mountain bikes or surfing, Rich spends a great deal of time outdoors and enjoys watching the night sky when camping in wild places. When within four walls, you will likely find him watching sci-fi on the small screen, reading sci-fi novels, or playing the guitar (badly).