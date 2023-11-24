Save $200 on Zeiss Conquest HD 10x42 binoculars this Black Friday

As part of its Black Friday offerings, Amazon has slashed the price of the Zeiss Conquest HD 10x42 binoculars by 20%. Originally $999, these excellent binoculars can currently be picked up for just $799.99.

This is a premium set of binoculars, and so this Black Friday deal is one only serious users should consider (or beginners who don't mind spending serious dollar). A $200 saving is not to be sniffed at, though, and this is the lowest price we've ever seen the Zeiss Conquest HD 10x42 binoculars. If you've been thinking of buying them, then, now might be the time to take the leap.

Zeiss describes this set of binoculars as a "perfect all-rounder", and we'd have to agree. They're compact enough to be comfortable to hold and carry but still boast a seriously robust build. They produce fantastic, clear views too: the Zeiss T* coating on the glass guarantees you'll get incredible, high-contrast images every time.

Yes, even with the discount the Zeiss Conquest HD 10x42 isn't a cheap pair of binoculars. But you'll get excellent quality at this price point, and so if you're in the market for good quality binoculars, this Black Friday deal comes highly recommended.

Zeiss Conquest HD 10x42 binoculars: was $999 now $799.99 at Amazon Save $200 on this seriously impressive set of binoculars. They're expensive, but if you're in the market for some great binoculars that can be used in a variety of situations, you won't be disappointed with them.

Boasting 'traditional German quality', you know you're getting an excellent product with the Zeiss Conquest HD 10x42. This is a brand synonymous with quality, and these binoculars aren't going to disappoint.

This particular set has a maximum magnification of 10x, with an objective lens diameter of 42. The Conquest HD 10x42 is compact enough that they can be taken with you everywhere, and weather resistance - including a LotuTec water-shedding outer coating - means they're protected against the elements.

The Zeiss Conquest HD 10x42 binoculars have an optimized objective lens diameter, which reduces the weight of the unit while also ensuring imaging is smooth in all situations. That goes hand-in-hand with the high-quality glass which gives the binoculars a 90% light transmission — that means low-light performance is excellent, making this a great set of binoculars to use for stargazing.

Key Specs: 10x magnification, 42mm effective lens diameter, 4.2mm exit pupil diameter, 18mm eye relief, 345 ft @ 1,000 yards field of view, weighs 28oz/794g

Consensus: The Zeiss Conquest HD 10x42 binoculars are a serious bit of kit that can be used in a huge variety of situations. Solid but lightweight, they are seriously robust and coming from such a reputable brand, you know you're buying something quality.

Buy if: You're a serious binoculars user looking for an upgrade and want something that's lightweight and usable in numerous situations.

Don't buy if: You're a beginner or on a tight budget.

Alternative models: The Zeiss Terra ED 10x42 offers similarly great optics in a smaller package (and with a smaller price tag). If you'd rather have a larger lens diameter, however, the Zeiss Conquest HD 8x56 binoculars are worth looking at.

