Where are the best Black Friday space deals?

Black Friday is a massive event for consumers and retailers alike. For Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and others it can be the most profitable time of the year and if you're a space-loving shopper you can save hundreds and even thousands on telescopes, cameras, drones and more.

But where do you go for the best Black Friday deals? Which online retailer is likely to offer you the biggest savings? The last thing any skywatcher wants is to snap up a scope, only to find another online store is selling it $150 cheaper.

If you're looking to save big, our best Black Friday space deals round-up should be your first stop. But if you want to know exactly who offers the best Black Friday space deals, we've got the answer.

Which online retailer has the best Black Friday deals?

Every Black Friday, there's frenzied competition between online retailers. Some even slash prices ahead of time, offering eager shoppers early Black Friday deals.

But from our years of experience finding you the best Black Friday deals, Amazon is generally the winner. This retailer offers major discounts on a massive range of space products, such as this Celestron NexStar Evolution 9.25-inch telescope which was $450 off last Black Friday. This DJI Air 2S drone was $200 off as well, both serious savings.

On top of that, Amazon has 'lightning deals,' giving you a chance to make even bigger savings. This Elegoo Mars 3 3D printer was down to a ridiculous $170. As the name suggests, these deals are strictly limited and can be gone in a flash. Don't let the fear of missing out pressure you into buying something you don't want or need, though.

Looking to bag a bargain right now? Here are just a few of Amazon's pre-Black Friday deals.

Pre-Black Friday Amazon deals

Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 102AZ: was $469.95 now $389.99 at Amazon US Save $80 on one of best budget telescopes you can buy. The StarSense Explorer DX 102AZ is easy to use, it's great for beginners and enthusiasts and has enough power that you won't grow out of it quickly. Note: You have to apply the $30 coupon to maximize the savings.

Celestron SkyMaster 25x100: was $499.95 now $379.95 at Amazon US Save $120 on these powerful stargazing binoculars for an impressive new view of the cosmos. They provide 25x magnification and let in an amazing amount of light, giving you stunning views of star clusters and galaxies. Note: You must apply the $30 coupon to maximize this discount.

Where else should you look for great Black Friday deals?

When it comes to Black Friday bargains, Amazon is usually the first retailer that comes to mind, but it's absolutely worth checking out other online retailers such as Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and Adorama. They'll have their own Black Friday deals and will sometimes price-match Amazon.

They may even sometimes offer a better deal, by throwing throwing in extras. Best Buy, for example, has been known to give gift cards with some purchases. And while it's only a brave shopper who ventures out on Black Friday, you may also have the option to pick your items up locally.

Here are a few examples of 2023's Black Friday deals that either weren't on Amazon or were bettered by other retailers. These have now expired, but they may be discounted again this Black Friday. At least, there'll be some comparable deals.

• Celestron NexStar 8SE telescope: originally $1599, was down to $1299 at Walmart. It's currently $1599 at Walmart.

• Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder: was $239.99 down to $167.99 at Target. It's now back up to $239.99 at Target.

• Canon EOS R8 mirrorless camera body: was $1,499, down to $1,199 at B&H Photo. It's now $1299 at B&H Photo.

• Sony A7 IV camera bundle: originally $2498, it went down to $2298 at Adorama. It's now back up to $2499 at Adorama.

Sometimes, it's worth skipping the middleman and going directly to manufacturers' websites. Unistellar, featured in our best telescopes guide, offered a phenomenal $1000 off the top-end Unistellar eVScope 2.

How do you know if you're getting a good deal?

With so many Black Friday deals on the way, how can you be sure you're actually getting a good deal? It's not entirely uncommon for retailers to raise the price of a product and then lower it just in time for a sale, giving you the impression you're saving hundreds when you're not.

The number one way to ensure a deal is genuine is to use our Black Friday deal guides. We check every offer to ensure it's the real deal and let you know just how much you're saving on each.



Secondly, if you're shopping at Amazon put the URL of the product you're interested in into CamelCamelCamel. This handy website will show you its price history, making it easier to judge if it's a good deal.

And finally, be sure that you actually want the product you're about to purchase. You can save hundreds, maybe even thousands, of dollars this Black Friday, but something's only a bargain if you're actually going to use it.