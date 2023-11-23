Black Friday: Save $450 on one of the best Celestron telescopes

Amazon is currently offering $450 off the RRP of the Celestron NexStar Evolution 9.25, making this the cheapest we've ever seen this behemoth of a telescope.

Indeed, as recently as January of this year we were celebrating its price dropping down to $2,849 — the price Amazon now lists as the NexStar Evolution's RRP. It was a bargain then, and it's even more of a bargain now at $2,399: this telescope is part of Celestron's signature range, so they don't come much more powerful than this.

The Celestron brand is a mainstay whenever we recommend the best telescopes you can buy. Indeed, we've previously called the NexStar Evolution 9.25 the best GoTo telescope you can get your hands on. We've praised its crisp views and lack of defects, along with its high-quality design and how easy it is to set up: something not to be taken lightly when it comes to more premium telescopes.

Its price tag of $2,399 means this isn't a telescope for everyone, then, but if you're a pro looking for a meaningful upgrade, you'd be wise to consider this excellent Black Friday deal.

Being a GoTo telescope, the Celestron NexStar Evolution 9.25 boasts a computerized mount. That means you can control it completely wirelessly using your smartphone, once it's been paired with the free Celestron app. Using SkyAlign technology, finding celestial bodies in the night sky has never been easier.

That's not all that sets the NexStar Evolution apart, though. This telescope has an extremely solid build quality thanks to its all-metal body, making it sturdy and robust for use in pretty much every situation. It's nice and easy to set up, too, thanks to its ergonomic handles.

This telescope features a Schmidt-Cassegrain optical system (the first ever to come with integrated Wi-Fi, in fact), which offers some of the brightest, sharpest views you can find on a telescope. The StarBright XLT optical coatings enhance those images further, making viewing the skies with the NexStar Evolution an absolute delight.

Key Specs: Schmidt-Cassegrain optical design, 9.25-inch aperture, 2350mm focal length, computerized alt-azimuth fork arm mount type, highest useful magnification of 555x.

Consensus: One of the best GoTo telescopes around, the Celestron NexStar Evolution 9.25 offers computerized control from your smartphone. It also boasts some of the sharpest, crispest views you're likely to find, provided you've got the budget for it.

Buy if: You're an experienced skywatcher looking for a serious piece of kit who doesn't mind spending big.

Don't buy if: You're on a budget, or if you're a beginner looking to get started on your skywatching journey.

Alternative models: If you like the idea of a GoTo but have a smaller budget, the Sky-Watcher Skymax 127 SynScan AZ is worth looking at (and that's 15% off this Black Friday, too). We can also recommend the Celestron NexStar 8SE, which is now $310 off, as one of the best telescopes around.

