Save 20% on the Celestron NexStar Evolution 9.25 telescope

The Celestron NexStar Evolution 9.25-inch telescope is now over $700 off (opens in new tab) at Amazon right now and stocks are low so it's worth checking out this deal soon if you're interested in investing.

An investment it sure is, at a little over $3550 on its original price the NexStar Evolution 9.25 may not be for the budget-conscious, but those who are looking for a worthy telescope to observe the stars with can get the telescope for $2849 with a saving of 20% (opens in new tab).

The reason for this higher price tag is justified by the extensive features and technology Celestron has packed into the telescope. Far from a basic manual telescope, the NexStar Evolution 9.25-inch is a Schmidt-Cassegrain design, a kind of hybrid between refractor and reflector optical technology that affords a long focal length and bright views in a tiny, compact package. With a whopping aperture of 9.25-inches (235mm) and a focal length of 93-inches (2350mm) you're getting a powerful telescope in a small package.

What's more, the telescope can be wirelessly controlled via a smartphone for even more precise viewing opportunities. Simply use the free Celestron app and synchronize the smartphone via the integrated Wi-Fi connectivity to slew the telescope into the right position. Even better, click on one of the pre-programmed celestial objects and have the telescope automatically repositioned for even faster observation.

Celestron prides itself in creating this telescope for its customers, stating that its engineers have produced this telescope as a direct result of years of feedback directly from customers. One such benefit is its power source — an in-built Lithium-ion LifePO4 battery that is completely rechargeable and gives up to 10 hours of continuous use from the computerized, motorized telescope. This also helps to reduce waste as many other motorized telescopes that run on batteries utilize AA battery compatibility which need to be recycled after discharge.

It also comes with a sturdy tripod, strong single fork arm motorized mount, two accessory trays to store up to seven eyepieces and several connection ports for use with laptops and even to use it to charge external devices like smartphones.

The Schmidt-Cassegrain design, alongside StarBright XLT optical coatings, help produce a bright, sharp image for viewing even the dimmest stars.