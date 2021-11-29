This Cyber Monday deal on Vanguard VEO ED 8X binoculars $30 off and the lowest price we've ever seen

Skywatchers and bird watchers alike will likely fawn over these Vanguard high-quality 8X binoculars on sale for Cyber Monday. While binoculars won't get you super-close views of the sky like the best telescopes, they're excellent for the price.

Vanguard's VEO ED 8X42 Lightweight Binoculars are on sale right now at Amazon for $169.10, 15% off the original price of $199.99. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for these binoculars.

Both new and experienced skywatchers will like these binoculars for their carbon-composite material that makes them durable but light, at only 22.6 ounces, as well as ED (extra-low dispersion) glass that gives an extremely clear and vivid view. Use these binoculars to see stars you'd never see with your naked eye, or to scan the sky for spectacular views you can then hone in on with a telescope.

With 8X magnification, Vanguard's VEO ED binoculars give you a wide field of view, at 330 feet/1000 yards. If you want greater magnification, the same binoculars are available in a 10X magnification. The Vanguard VEO ED 10x42 Lightweight Binoculars are also on sale at Amazon, for $179.99 (originally $199.99).

Vanguard VEO ED 8x42 Binoculars: $199.99 Vanguard VEO ED 8x42 Binoculars: $199.99 $169.99 at Amazon Vanguard's ultra-lightweight binoculars have ED (extra-low dispersion) glass to combat distorted views, giving you a vividly clear look at the stars. Get them for $30 cheaper than usual for Cyber Monday.



Whether you're into stargazing, bird watching, or both, Vanguard's VEO ED binoculars will fit the bill. What's more, they're very user-friendly. The light material makes them easy to transport on bird watching trips or to journeys to see an eclipse. A large center focus wheel lets you adjust focus easily while the binoculars are against your eyes. These binoculars are also waterproof and fog proof, making them durable even in not-ideal weather.

An eye relief of 16mm (0.62 inches) means that these binoculars might even work well with glasses, as the eye relief is the distance from the eyepiece at which you can still see the entire field of view.

Amazon reviewers like these binoculars, giving them a 4.5 out of 5 stars. Top reviews speak of the binoculars' "crisp, clear field of view" and accurate focus. They also like the rubber coating that makes the binoculars easy to grip.

If the Vanguard VEO ED binoculars aren't exactly what you're looking for, there are many other Cyber Monday binocular deals to explore.

