Save 10% off all Unistellar products: Ideal savings ahead of the solar eclipse

You can get 10% off all products on the Unistellar website until March 31. So, if you're looking to invest in a smart telescope or a solar filter ahead of the April 8 total solar eclipse, this is a great opportunity to save money.

This is a handy discount for several reasons. We're a big fan of Unistellar's products and have reviewed the Unistellar eQuinox 2 and the eVscope 2 smart telescopes, rating them at 4.5/5 stars each.

If you're looking to next month's solar eclipse and you don't have a specialist solar telescope, binoculars or glasses, you'll need a sufficient solar filter. Unistellar smart telescopes are all compatible with their smart solar filter so you can start observing the sun and photograph it as we approach the total solar eclipse.

If you're considering a smart telescope for skywatching, some of the best telescopes on the market are Unistellar models. The 10% discount allows you to save big bucks, but you'll have to act soon as the offer expires at the end of the month. If 10% isn't enough, you can always check out our telescope deals guide.

Grab a pair of solar eclipse glasses ahead of the April 8 total solar eclipse so you can image and observe safely simultaneously.

Image 1 of 2 The Unistellar eQuinox 2 as photographed during our full review. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The Unistellar eVscope 2 as photographed during our full review. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes)

The next total solar eclipse is on April 8 and will be visible in numerous spots across North America and Canada. While there will be a period of 'totality' where the moon will block out the sun's light, solar observation is unsafe without a sufficient filter or specialist equipment. The solar filter that Unistellar offers is made specifically for their telescopes, so you'll have to own the specific scope that the individual filter is designed for, to use it. It is important to note, a smart telescope on its own is not safe for viewing the sun directly.

This site-wide discount is useful for more than just next month's eclipse. Unistellar manufactures some of the best smart telescopes on the market and now's your chance to grab 10% off. We haven't had a chance to review their new Odyssey telescopes but, we have a Unistellar eQuinox 2 review and an eVscope 2 review too. We rate them highly and smart telescopes offer an easy and engaging experience to veteran and novice astronomers alike. Good night sky views, astrophotography opportunities, and automatic locating and tracking of targets are all usually available on smart models, making a 10% discount very tempting.

Image 1 of 2 The Unistellar smart solar filter which is compatible with all current Unistellar smart telescope models. (Image credit: Unistellar) The Unistellar Odyssey and Odyssey Pro are Unistellar's latest smart telescope models. (Image credit: Unistellar)

Solar eclipse glasses deals March 2024

