See Earth as a Blue Marble in this stunning photo by Japan's private Resilience moon lander

News
By
published

The Resilience probe is healthy and hitting milestones. It will land on the moon on June 5, ispace says.

a view of a crescent moon from a moon lander and a full blue earth
This composite shows two stunning images from ispace's Resilience lander. At left is the moon as seen by the lander on Feb. 15, 2025. At right, a view of the full Earth seen on Feb. 18. (Image credit: ispace (via Canva))

The private Resilience moon lander now has a target touchdown date.

The Tokyo-based company ispace, which built and operates Resilience, announced Monday (March 3) that it's eyeing June 5 for the spacecraft's lunar touchdown attempt.

The current plan calls for Resilience to land that day at 3:24 p.m. EST (2024 GMT) near the center of Mare Frigoris ("Sea of Cold"), a basaltic plain in the moon's northern reaches. But that's not set in stone.

An image of Earth taken by the private Resilience lunar lander on Feb. 18, 2025. (Image credit: ispace)

"Should conditions change, there are three alternative landing sites that are being considered with different landing dates and times for each," the company said in a statement on Monday. "A decision about landing will be made in advance, but the window for landing is open from June 6 through June 8, 2025."

Related: Japan's Resilience moon lander aces lunar flyby ahead of historic touchdown try (photo)

Resilience is ispace's second moon lander. The first reached lunar orbit successfully in March 2023 but crashed during its landing attempt a month later.

Resilience launched Jan. 15 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, which also sent Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lunar lander into the final frontier. Blue Ghost aced its touchdown early Sunday morning (March 2), becoming just the second private vehicle ever to soft-land successfully on the moon.

A view of the moon half in darkness seen from an approaching spacecraft

Resilience, a lunar lander built by Japanese company ispace, snapped this photo of the moon during a close flyby on Feb. 15, 2025. (Image credit: ispace)

Resilience is taking a longer, more circuitous path to Earth's nearest neighbor — one that didn't have a target landing date until Monday. (Previously, ispace had said touchdown was expected sometime in late May or early June.)

Resilience has been performing well in deep space, notching five of the 10 preplanned mission milestones to date. On Feb. 14, for example, the lander aced a flyby of the moon, zooming within 5,220 miles (8,400 kilometers) of the cratered lunar surface.

"Compared to Mission 1, Mission 2 is progressing as smoothly as can be expected from the moment of launch, which is proof that the mission operation specialists have made meticulous preparations. I feel that the experience and knowledge from the previous mission have been put to good use," ispace Founder and CEO Takeshi Hakamada said in the same statement.

“There are five remaining mission success milestones. We believe that Resilience will achieve them all with a majestic landing on the moon and the Tenacious rover will begin exploration," he added. "We will work as hard as we can to make that happen."

RELATED STORIES:

 —  What's flying to the moon on ispace's Resilience lunar lander?

 — Japan's Resilience moon lander spots Point Nemo, Earth's remote spacecraft graveyard, from orbit (photo)

 — What's next for the 2 private landers SpaceX just launched toward the moon?

Tenacious is a microrover built by ispace's European subsidiary. If all goes to plan, the little robot will deploy from Resilience on the lunar surface and collect some dirt and gravel under a contract with NASA.

The lander carries four other science and technology payloads as well, including an instrument that's monitoring radiation levels in deep space and an experiment that will attempt to grow algae — a potential food source for future moon settlers — on the lunar surface.

Resilience will reach lunar orbit on or around May 6, according to Monday's statement. It won't be the next private vehicle to try its hand at a lunar landing: Houston-based company Intuitive Machines, which pulled off the first-ever private moon touchdown in February 2024 with its Odysseus spacecraft, will try to repeat the feat on Thursday (March 6) with a lander named Athena, which launched on Feb. 26 and arrived in lunar orbit on Monday (March 3).

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Mike Wall
Mike Wall
Senior Space Writer

Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.

More about spaceflight
A giant silver Starship rocket is stacked atop its giant booster atop a seaside launch pad for SpaceX&#039;s Flight 5. silver SpaceX Starship rocket as it is hoisted atop its booster.

SpaceX calls off Starship Flight 8 launch test due to rocket issues (video)
Sunrise on the moon, as seen by Firefly Aerospace&#039;s Blue Ghost lunar lander. Firefly posted this photo on X on March 3, 2025.

Sunrise on the moon! Private Blue Ghost lander captures amazing shot after historic lunar touchdown (photo)
The Dark Skys Skyview Poket Planetarium on a brown table

Dark Skys Skyview Pocket Planetarium review
See more latest
Most Popular
An illustration shows India&#039;s Aditya-L1 spacecraft as it investigates the sun
India's Aditya-L1 solar probe watches powerful flare erupt from the sun
A black and white image of the bottom part of a world in space with hazy plumes shooting out.
Geysers on Saturn's moon Enceladus may not come from its underground ocean
Aurora Borealis Lights Up New York,Bear Mountain,New York,United States,USA. Ribbons of green and red light fill the sky.
Aurora alert: Incoming solar storm could spark northern lights as far south as New York tonight
An illustration of three satellites above Earth looking down at bright green auroras.
SpaceX, NASA to launch 1st mission to study aurora 'electrojets' in Earth's atmosphere
Two panels; on the left is the SPHEREx spacecraft and on the right is material from the PUNCH mission.
NASA delays launch of SPHEREx and PUNCH missions to March 6
A giant silver Starship rocket is stacked atop its giant booster atop a seaside launch pad for SpaceX&#039;s Flight 5. silver SpaceX Starship rocket as it is hoisted atop its booster.
SpaceX calls off Starship Flight 8 launch test due to rocket issues (video)
Sunrise on the moon, as seen by Firefly Aerospace&#039;s Blue Ghost lunar lander. Firefly posted this photo on X on March 3, 2025.
Sunrise on the moon! Private Blue Ghost lander captures amazing shot after historic lunar touchdown (photo)
The Artemis 2 moon astronauts pose in the well deck of the USS San Diego during recovery exercises on Feb. 25, 2024. From left: Canadian Space Agency mission specialist Jeremy Hansen, NASA mission specialist Christina Koch, NASA pilot Victor Glover and NASA commander Reid Wiseman.
Going to SXSW 2025? Here are the festival's best space-themed panels
A red and orange spiral galaxy image with lots of stars.
Sparkling galaxy blazes with star formation in new James Webb Space Telescope image
a toy astronaut &quot;waves&quot; from the moon with a company logo above his hand
Lego partners with moon rover firm Lunar Outpost for 'future product and surprises'