Sunrise over NASA's 'quiet' supersonic X-59 jet | Space photo of the day for Sept. 12, 2025

The X-59 supersonic jet sits in front of a sunrise in Palmdale, California.

On July 18, 2025, NASA's experimental X-59 supersonic research aircraft basked in golden light on the ramp at Lockheed Martin's Skunk Works facility before being put through a series of ground tests.

What is it?

The X-59 Quesst (Quiet SuperSonic Technology) is an experimental aircraft developed by Lockheed Martin's Skunk Works for NASA, designed to achieve supersonic speeds with dramatically reduced noise, transforming the traditional sonic "boom" into a softer "thump."

Despite schedule delays in the early 2020s, the X-59 was delivered to NASA for flight testing in January 2025. Ground tests, including low-speed taxiing, began in mid-July, with a maiden flight expected later this year.

Where is it?

This photo was taken at the Lockheed Martin Skunk Works facility in Palmdale, California.

The X-59 is prepared for ground testing. (Image credit: Lockheed Martin Corporation/Garr)

Why is it amazing?

Supersonic travel has long been restricted over land due to the disruptive noise of sonic booms. The X-59's design works to avoid this issue by dampening the sound, potentially allowing for future commercial supersonic travel over populated areas.

NASA plans to conduct community overflights and gather public perception data on these quieter sonic thumps. The feedback will then be shared with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and international regulators to inform updates to noise regulations.

Want to learn more?

You can read more about the X-59 supersonic jet and NASA's airplanes.