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Confessions of a Stargazer

The Perseid meteor shower starts this week. Here's why you should look up now

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The Perseid meteor shower begins on July 17 alongside two others, making "shooting stars" likely any night this month and next.

night sky scene with meteors streaking out from the center of the image, trees silhouetted below.
The Perseid meteor shower runs from July 17 to Aug. 24. (Image credit: NASA/Preston Dyches)
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