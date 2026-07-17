The Perseid meteor shower starts this week. Here's why you should look up now
News
By Jamie Carter
Published
The Perseid meteor shower begins on July 17 alongside two others, making "shooting stars" likely any night this month and next.
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The Perseid meteor shower begins on July 17 alongside two others, making "shooting stars" likely any night this month and next.