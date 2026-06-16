Watch a fireball burn a 300 mile path above the Midwest US (video)

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A dazzling fireball streaked through the skies above the Midwest on June 14, crashing through Earth's atmosphere at a staggering 56,000 mph (90,123 km.h per hour) before burning up.

The fireball first appeared over Tupelo, Mississippi at 11:26 p.m. EDT on June 14 (0326 GMT on June 15). It then raced roughly 300 miles across the sky before disappearing from view over the Mark Twain National Forest in Missouri according to NASA .

More than 500 witnesses reported the event to the American Meteor Society, — some of whom uploaded footage of the fiery event. NASA's all-sky camera network also captured the fireball from three locations.

A fireball blazes through the sky over Jonesboro in Arkansas on June 14. (Image credit: © Samuel G. via the American Meteor Society

NASA estimates the object measured only about 3 inches (8 centimeters) across and weighed roughly 1 lb (453 grams), yet it flared to 16 times the brightness of Venus as it tore through our planet's atmosphere.