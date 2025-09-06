Astrophotographer captures the gaping maw of a cosmic shark in stunning deep space image (photo)

A cosmic shark hunts through deep space. (Image credit: Ronald Brecher)

Astrophotographer Ronald Brecher captured a haunting vista in July earlier this year, in which several deep-sky objects take on the collective appearance of a colossal cosmic shark hunting in the depths of space.

The body of Brecher's shark is comprised of a vast interstellar cloud of dust and gas that stretches for 15 light-years from snout to tail in the constellation Cepheus, some 650 light-years from Earth. The radiation of energetic stars has sculpted the cloud into the form of a gaping maw, while the suggestions of dorsal and pectoral fins are visible as your eyes sweep right across the "shark's" nebulous body.

"I love imaging dark nebulae," said Brecher in an email to Space.com. "You need a fairly long total exposure time without moonlight because the wisps of nebulosity are so faint. Getting a bonus galaxy and a few blue reflection nebulae is icing on the shark. Er, cake."

The single great "eye" of the shark is formed from the magnitude 6 star HD 211300, while the barred spiral galaxy PGC 67671 is visible as a smudge of light slightly behind the shark's dorsal fin. The patches of blue seen towards the top and bottom of the cosmic predator are formed by reflection nebulas — huge clouds of dust and gas made from particles that efficiently scatter the blue wavelengths of light from nearby stellar bodies.

An annotated image of the Shark Nebula revealing the locations of several deep sky objects that make up the great predator. (Image credit: Ronald Brecher)

Brecher captured his deep space vista under the light of a first quarter moon over several nights between July 23-30 earlier this year from his home in Guelph, Canada, using a Sky-Watcher Esprit 70 EDX refractor fitted with a QHY367C Pro astronomy camera. The data was then postprocessed using PixInsight software.

