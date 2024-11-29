Unlock the deep sky and save $780 with this huge deal on a Sky-Watcher telescope for Black Friday

Skywatching enthusiasts will know just how pricey specialist equipment is, like the best deep space telescopes with their large apertures and high-quality optics. The Sky-Watcher Flextube 16-inch 400P Synscan is no exception: This outstanding telescope is possibly the best domestic telescope to view deep sky objects from the comfort of your own home.

Right now, its eye-watering price tag is made a little less punchy thanks to a Black Friday deal. You can get this pro-grade telescope for $3,899, or $781 off, at B&H Photo.



Get the Sky-Watcher Flextube 16-inch 400P Synscan telescope on sale right now at B&H Photo for $3,899.



Though we haven't tested this telescope, our astronomy experts have deemed it to be the top model for serious skywatchers and included it in our best telescopes for deep space buying guide thanks to its impressive specs and incredibly high reviews. You won't find much better than this huge Dobsonian telescope to observe the night sky.

With $781 off this Black Friday, now is a great time to invest in this powerhouse of a telescope.

Sky-Watcher Flextube 16-inch 400P Synscan: was $4,680 now $3,899 at BHPhoto Save $781 on this Dobsonian telescope from Sky-Watcher, huge both in terms of sheer footprint and in terms of optical quality. For experienced and dedicated astronomers, this powerful telescope is the best on the market. Its large 16-inch aperture and 1800mm focal length are unmatched and provide beautifully detailed views of deep sky objects.

Image 1 of 3 The Sky-Watcher 16-inch Flextube 400P Synscan is a huge telescope, both in terms of optical performance and for the space it takes up in your home. (Image credit: B&H Photo.) The 16-inch aperture lets in enough light to view deep sky objects like nebulae and galaxies. (Image credit: B&H Photo.) You can control the telescope's base thanks to the SynScan smartphone app. (Image credit: B&H Photo.)

The Sky-Watcher Flextube 16-inch 400P Synscan is an outstanding telescope in terms of optics. The 16-inch aperture lets in enough light so you can see deep sky objects like nebulas and galaxies, and the fast f/4.4 focal ratio ensures short exposure times for astrophotography.

But all these incredible specs mean the Flextube 400P comes with a very chunky price tag. Right now, it's 17% or $781 off at B&H Photo, which makes it under $4,000.

If you're a beginner or on a budget, you might want to refer to our guides to the best beginner telescopes or the best budget telescopes under $500 to find quality models at a more affordable price.

Key features: 16-inch f/4.4 aperture, 1800mm focal length, 66x and 165x eyepieces, SynScan controller and built-in Wi-fi connection

Price history: With 17% off, this is the best price we can find for this telescope online, which usually retails for closer to $5,000 at multiple retailers.

Price comparison: B&H Photo: $3,899.00 | Adorama: $3,899.00

Reviews consensus: All reviews point to the fact that the Sky-Watcher Flextube 16-inch 400P Synscan is an absolute powerhouse of a telescope. Its optical performance and specs are unbeatable right now, capable of providing clear, detailed images of the night sky including deep sky objects. It is definitely geared at serious observers, and those whose budget stretches to this top-of-the-line telescope.

Space: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: Best telescopes for deep space

✅ Buy it if: You're a dedicated astronomer with a considerable budget. This telescope has the best specs on the market, and a price tag to match its outstanding performance.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're a beginner, and unsure how long you'll be interested in astronomy for. For the price, this telescope is simply not worth it if you're just venturing into astronomy. Instead, we'd recommend taking a look at our guide to the best telescopes for beginners or the best telescopes in general to find a more versatile and affordable model.

