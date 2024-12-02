The skywatching butler I always wanted — Get $500 off this Unistellar smart telescope

The universe is vast, even our small part of it, so navigating the skies above us can be tricky. That's where this Unistellar Odyssey telescope comes in, and it's a pocket-saving $460 off in this Unistellar Cyber Monday deal.



You can get the Unistellar Odyssey smart telescope on sale right now at Kohl's for $1839.

Unistellar is known for producing quality telescopes and this Odyssey smart telescope is no exception. We awarded it four and a half stars in our Unistellar Odyssey review, praising it as an all-in-one solution for stargazers who want an automatic way of viewing the cosmos.

We also think the Odyssey Pro, which is near-identical to this model, is the best smart telescope for versatility. Provided you've got a smartphone, which is required for use, you can't go wrong with the Odyssey at this knock-down price.

Image 1 of 3 There are only slight differences between the Odyssey and the Odyssey Pro (resolution and eyepiece being two). This is the red variant. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) A closer look at the red variant's eyepiece. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) Minimalist design means there's only one button on the whole telescope. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes)

Ever wanted some kind of robot butler to take the effort out of skywatching? You know the sort of thing; you sit in your tent, sipping tea, while Mecha-Jeeves finds something worth observing? This Unistellar Odyssey telescope, $460 off at Unistellar and other outlets, is a stellar deal.

It comes with everything you need to start observing the cosmos, through the Unistellar smartphone app. You will need the app, since only the Pro model has an eyepiece, but with 5,000 or so objects in the app; nebulae, planets, stars and more, you won't be short on things to observe.

In our Unistellar Odyssey review, we were seriously impressed by its ease of use, stating that "...astronomers need to do little else than set it up with a mobile device and operate it seamlessly via the app." It's impressively portable, too.

However, if you like being able to customize your scope directly, and shy away from smartphone apps, you might want to consider the Unistellar eVscope 2, nearly $1000 off at Amazon.

Key features: Five-hour battery life, a database of 5000+ Celestial Objects and 37 Million stars, 64 GB storage, GoTo Motorized Alt-Azimuth mount.

Product launched: January 2024

Price history: This telescope dropped to $1799 for Prime Day, so it has been $50 cheaper, but this still represents excellent value It's also the same price at Adorama and B&H Photo.

Price comparison: Unistellar: $1839 | B&H Photo: $1839 | Adorama: $1839

Reviews consensus: We were seriously impressed by the image quality when viewing stars and nebulas, as well as its ease of use. There are relatively few reviews of this scope, but its Amazon rating is generally positive (though it's extremely low on stock there).

Space: ★★★★½

✅ Buy it if: You want a telescope that makes stargazing effortless and boasts a massive bank of objects to observe.

❌ Don't buy it if: You need an eyepiece or shy away from smart technology; this is built with smartphone use in mind. Instead, consider the Unistellar eVscope 2, nearly $1000 off at Amazon.

