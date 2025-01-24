See the planet parade for under $70 with this beginner friendly, super-portable Celestron telescope deal

Just when we thought we'd seen the Celestron 70mm Travel Scope at its best price, it's now an amazing $36 off at Amazon, even cheaper than its Prime Day, Black Friday and holiday season prices!

Save 36% on the Celestron 70mm Travel Scope at Amazon when you activate the $10 coupon

Celestron 70mm Travel Scope: was $109.95 now $70 at Amazon Save 36% on this beginner-friendly, portable telescope that's handy for adults and children alike. It features a 70mm aperture, with fully coated optics, ensuring it allows in enough light for clear nighttime views. It's bundled with a tripod, two eyepieces, a carry bag and the standard edition of Celestron's Starry Night software. Make sure you activate the $10 coupon to get it at this price.

This Celestron' 70mm Travel Scope is great for beginners, and if January's trio of celestial events, Mars at opposition, Venus and Saturn's convergence and the 'planet parade' have you looking to the skies, now's the time to buy.

It's priced a hair below $70, which almost sounds too good to be true, but this is a capable little scope and manufacturer Celestron's scopes figure heavily into our best telescopes guide. If you're a beginner, on a budget, or buying for a child who you're worried will move onto something else, it's a great buy. It comes with plenty of accessories, too, so you're ready to go once you set it up.

If this doesn't fit the bill, or you're looking for a more pro-level scope, take a look at our Celestron telescope and binoculars deals, telescope deals and budget telescopes under $500.

Image 1 of 2 Celestron 70mm Travel Scope in black with accessories on a white background. (Image credit: Amazon) (Image credit: Celestron)

At $70, this Celestron 70mm Travel Scope won't break the bank but, while it's beginner and child friendly, it's absolutely not a toy. Celestron is one of the most trusted names in optics, and their products appear in our best telescopes and best binoculars guides.

Your $70 (or $69.89 to be precise) gets you a travel-sized 70mm telescope alongside a tripod, finder, carry bag and two eyepieces. Celestron has enough confidence in their workmanship to offers a two-year warranty, so don't worry about this breaking a week after you take it out of the box.

This scope offers clear views of the night sky and, as one Amazon purchaser managed to capture, the Orion Nebula. That will also depend on where you're viewing the night sky from but for $70 you really can't go wrong.

Key features: 70mm aperture with full-coated optics, 10mm and 20mm eyepieces, a tripod, a finderscope and Celestron's Starry Night Software Basic Edition. It's 18"D x 7"W x 14"H in size.

Price history: This is the cheapest the Celestron 70mm travel scope has been in several years. It was just a few cents more expensive in September, but never quite this low.

Price comparison: Amazon: $70 (with voucher) Walmart: $71.62

Reviews consensus: This is a steal at $70 for a portable, beginner-friendly scope that offers clear views of the skies. It's a great buy for kids, too, if you're worried about younger children treating it roughly or losing interest. Amazon buyers are generally happy with their purchase, confirming it's great for kids and saying that the experience can be improved with the addition of another eyepiece.

✅ Buy it if: You want a portable telescope that beginners and kids will be at home with, and which won't cost you a fortune if something happens to it.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a telescope for astrophotography purposes or can afford to spend a lot more; consider one of our best telescopes guide or best budget telescopes.

