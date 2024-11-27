Save over 20% on this Lego Star Wars: Boarding the Tantive IV set

Save $11 on this Lego Star Wars: A New Hope Boarding the Tantive IV set, which features the entrance of one of the most memorable villains of all time, Darth Vader. His Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope appearance is etched in the minds of millions of Star Wars fans and, thanks to Amazon's Black Friday sale, this blocky rendition of that iconic scene can be yours to own at a knock-down price.



You can get the LEGO Star Wars: A New Hope Boarding The Tantive IV set on sale right now at Amazon for $43.95.

Suitable for adults or children, this is the lowest price this Lego Star Wars: A New Hope Boarding the Tantive IV set has been. It features a cross-section of the Tantive IV's hallway and includes seven minifigures including and a bonus Clone Wars-era figure, Fives. You can even have Darth Vader Force-choking the rebels. What's not to love?

Image 1 of 3 (Image Credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image Credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image Credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego)

Ask us for an iconic sci-fi scene and we'd come up with the crew dinner from Alien, Roy Batty's farewell for Blade Runner and Darth Vader's entrance in Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope. Lego hasn't got around to those first two, but this Lego Star Wars: A New Hope Boarding the Tantive IV recreates that stand-out Star Wars moment.

It's awesome to look at, but you can also use the action features to fling figures into the air and even recreate the scene where he Force-chokes Captain Antilles in the air, thanks to a see-through block.

The set includes six Episode IV characters - Darth Vader, 2 Stormtroopers, 2 Rebel Fleet Troopers, Captain Antilles. But it also bundles in Arc Clone Trooper Fives and while he may be a little out of place, it's still a cool bonus to have.

Rated for builders aged 8 or above, it's equally suitable as a display diorama or as a playset; features include having Darth Vader blast through the door, launching Storm Troopers and Rebels into the air. The only way it could be better was if it recreated the whole vessel, Princess Leia included, but that'd push the price far above $43.95.

Key features: Pieces: 500 pieces, Age: 8+, Size: 8cm high, 22cm wide, 13cm deep, Minifigures: seven.

Product launched: March 2024.

Price history: Before today's deal, the set briefly dropped to this price in July, but the set's never been lower than this. It's also the same price at Walmart, in case Amazon's stocks run out.

Price comparison: Amazon: $43.95 | Lego: $54.99 | Walmart: $43.95

Reviews consensus: Purchasers report being very happy with the set, both for play and as a diorama. They describe it as being a fun build and a serious step up from similar sets, such as the LEGO 75324 Star Wars Dark Trooper Attack Set.

✅ Buy it if: You want a cool set featuring one of Star Wars' most iconic scenes, which is equally enjoyable as a display piece or a playset.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're more of a fan of Star Wars ships. Instead, consider this Lego Tantive IV set which is 20% off at Amazon.

