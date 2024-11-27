You don't need a huge telescope for skygazing and these powerful Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 binoculars prove it. They are an amazing $110 off this Black Friday, making them the lowest price they have been since April. With all the power you could need from a pair of binos, we think they are the best binoculars for magnification and at this price, they are a steal.

These Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 binoculars are in Amazon's Black Friday sale, priced at $389.01.

Celestron is a leader in the field of optical technology and the company regularly features in our best telescopes and best binoculars guides. These binoculars are up to their usual standard and earned four stars in our Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 review and feature in our best binoculars for long distance guide.

We were especially impressed with their image quality. In essence, these are two telescopes put together and as we remarked, they "convey an optically accurate skywatching experience that can move your soul." At this Black Friday price, they are a steal for any stargazer.



Image 1 of 2 These Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 binoculars are incredibly powerful but they will need a tripod. (Image credit: Future) The Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 binoculars are essentially two telescopes put together. (Image credit: Future)

These Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 binoculars are amazingly powerful and capable of giving you sharp views of stellar objects. They come with objective lens caps, a rain guard, carrying case, neck strap, lens cloth, tripod adapter and an instruction manual, though the latter is pretty thin.

They are waterproof according to the binoculars themselves, though Celestron lists them as water-resistant. Whichever it is, they offer impressive visual quality and each lens can be independently focused for extra fine-tuning. And thanks to their large apertures, they are excellent in low light conditions making them perfect for stargazing.

They are certainly well built but their weight means you will not be holding these up to your eyes. Instead, you will need one of the best tripods or best travel tripods to support them.

Key features: 25x magnification, 100mm objective lens diameter, 8.75 lbs / 3.97 kg weight.

Price history: Before today's deal, these binoculars dipped briefly to $375 in April but this is the cheapest they have been since.

Price comparison: Amazon: $389.01 | Walmart: $499.95 |

Reviews consensus: We rate these as the best binoculars for magnification and while they are excellent for skywatching due to their excellent light capture, they are also effective for wildlife observation. They offer sharp images of galaxies and other stellar objects, though you will need a tripod due to their weight.

Space: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best binoculars

Buy it if: You want a pair of extremely powerful binoculars, suitable for skygazing and wildlife observation and are prepared to couple them with one of the best tripods.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a pair of binoculars you can hold in your hand; most people will be unable to lift these for any length of time, as they are near 4 kg. Instead, consider the Celestron Nature DX 12x56 binoculars which are also $30 off at Amazon during Black Friday.

