Our best binoculars for viewing the sun safely have a dazzling 58% off – grab a pair now in time for March's partial solar eclipse
Get the Celestron EclipSmart 10x25 Solar Binoculars for their best price in over a year — a fantastic pair of binoculars for safe observation of the sun.
We rate Celestron's EclipSmart 10x25 Solar Binoculars as one of our best solar binoculars for safe sungazing at their usual price of $34.95. Right now, they are even better value as you can pick them up with a $20.29 saving in this binoculars deal — a terrific buy for viewing the partial solar eclipse on March 29.
Buy the Celestron EclipSmart 10x25 Solar Binoculars for just $14.66 at Amazon.
The Celestron EclipSmart 10x25 Solar are a great pair of binoculars for anyone new to sungazing and wanting to get great views of the partial eclipse without shelling out too much. As the name suggests, these are great binoculars for safe observation of the sun and feature Celestron Solar Safe filter technology.
The generous field of view allows users the ability to easily locate and view the entire solar disk safely with non-removable glass solar filters that fully meet ISO12312-2 requirements. They also have a slimline design and an overall weight of just 11.15 oz — so perfect for on-the-move sungazing.
We have tested these binoculars and loved them. Check out our Celestron EclipSmart 10x25 Solar Binoculars review for all the details.
Save 58% on these binoculars that are perfect for observing the sun without the risk of damaging your eyes. They are easy to use and we rated them as the best lightweight choice in our solar binoculars buying guide — right now they're better value than ever.
For more info, see our full Celestron EclipSmart 10x25 Solar Binoculars review.
At full price, the Celestron EclipSmart 10x25 Solar's are excellent value, but with 58% off the usual price in this deal, nothing else comes close.
The build quality on these binoculars is excellent, constructed from a lightweight aluminum frame with a weather-resistant rubber finish that enhances grip and provides protection. There's also a useful range of accessories including fold-down rubber eyecups, a padded carry/storage case and a cleaning cloth.
Our Celestron EclipSmart 10x25 Solar binoculars reviewer found that the binoculars are a good option for solar eclipse viewing because the lightweight design balanced with affordability makes them great for casual eclipse viewing. The ease of use makes them a great alternative to solar eclipse glasses for safely watching the upcoming partial solar eclipse.
Key features: 10x magnification, 25mm objective lens diameter, non-removable glass solar filters, 5.7-degree angular field of view, 11.5 oz weight.
Price history: With the 58% discount it beats the previous best price by $10 and is the cheapest the Celestron Celestron EclipSmart 10x25 Solar binoculars have ever been.
Price comparison: Amazon: $14.66 | B&H Photo: $26.29 | Adorama: $26.29
Reviews consensus: In our review, we summed up by saying: "These solar binoculars are affordable, compact and portable, and while they're not optically amazing. They are perfect for beginners or a simple upgrade on solar eclipse glasses." Amazon reviewers have been overwhelmingly positive too. The Celestron EclipSmart gets an aggregate score of 4 out of 5 from 629 ratings, with 60% of reviewers giving the binoculars top marks.
Space.com: ★★★★
✅ Buy if: You want a superbly priced pair of sungazing binoculars that are lightweight and designed specifically for observing the sun.
❌ Don't buy if: You're an experienced sungazer and looking for binoculars with more magnification, we'd suggest the Celestron EclipSmart 20x50 as a good option. If you're after binoculars suited for stargazing then the Nikon Prostaff 5 is well worth considering — but should not be used for viewing the sun.
