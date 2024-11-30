This Star Wars Black Series Yoda Force FX Elite electronic lightsaber is a serious step up from your average Star Wars toy and this Black Friday weekend, it is a Force-tastic $80 off at Amazon. It boasts authentic Star Wars sound effects and glows green, thanks to its built-in LEDs, perfect for taking on Count Dooku.

You can get this Star Wars Black Series Yoda Force FX Elite electronic lightsaber on sale right now at Amazon for $169.99.

Hasbro's Force FX lightsabers are a must-have for any would-be Jedi. You can detach the blade and perch it on a shelf or fire it up and use it for Star Wars roleplay or cosplay. It also boasts a real metal hilt and is a 1:1 replica of the weapon seen in the movies.

We reviewed the Star Wars Black Series Darth Vader electronic lightsaber and awarded it five stars. We were seriously impressed by how accurate it was with special effects taken right from the movies. At $80 off, this is a galactically good deal but, at the time of writing, there were only 5 left on Amazon.

This Star Wars The Black Series Yoda Premium Force FX Elite Lightsaber is perfect for roleplay or display. (Image credit: Hasbro)

We are serious Star Wars fans at Space. We can still remember having lightsaber battles with cardboard tubes and our younger selves would have been blown away by this awesome Star Wars Black Series Yoda Force FX Elite electronic lightsaber.

This lightsaber comes with its own stand so you can display it vertically with the blade, if you so wish. It comes with a removable kyber crystal and has a built-in rechargeable battery so you do not have to worry about buying batteries if this is a gift. Remember, Christmas is just three and a half weeks after Black Friday!

With a metal hilt, it is modelled on Yoda's lightsaber as seen in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett. It is extremely screen accurate, more so than lower-priced lightsabers. If you are into Star Wars roleplay, cosplay or just appreciate the small-but-perfectly formed Jedi Master, this is a great buy.

However, if you are looking for a lightsaber for younger children, you might want to consider some of our best lightsabers for kids. This Star Wars Black Series Yoda Force FX Elite electronic lightsaber is great for roleplay but it might not survive being repeatedly smacked against a wall.

Key features: metal hilt, stand, light-up LED blade, multiple Star Wars sound-effects

Price history: Before today's deal, this Star Wars The Black Series Yoda Force FX Elite Electronic Lightsaber was available for an even lower price on Amazon but that deal went quickly. At $169, this is still a significant saving. If this deal goes, it is $179 at Walmart.

Price comparison: Amazon: $169.99 | Walmart: $179 | Best Buy: $185.99

Reviews consensus: We were seriously impressed when we reviewed the Star Wars Black Series Force FX Elite Darth Vader Lightsaber and you can expect the same quality from this. Amazon's reviews are largely positive with the only complaint we could find that the box could have been better.

✅ Buy it if: You want a fantastic-looking screen-accurate lightsaber to display or roleplay with.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want something young children can play with without breaking it; instead, consider some of the best lightsabers for kids.

