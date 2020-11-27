Imagine controlling a Mars rover with the Sphero RVR, the All-Terrain Programmable Coding Robot

You won't want to miss this all-terrain deal. The Sphero RVR, a programmable and drivable robot, is available for 17% off on Amazon right now.

You can drive the RVR right out of the box, but it comes into its own when you start to tinker. Download the Sphero Edu app on your smartphone and you'll be able to program it to follow your instructions and interact or adapt with the environment using its color and light sensors as well as IR, accelerometer and gyroscope.

Best Sphero RVR Deals Sphero RVR: All-Terrain Programmable Coding Robot: $249.99 $206.76 at Amazon Drive away with an incredible discount on the Sphero RVR, which encourages beginning and intermediate coders to take their hacking skills on the road.View Deal

The Spero RVR robot allows budding coders to literally take control of its motions and sensors using Draw & Drive, Scratch blocks or JavaScript. It also can be hacked using advanced SDK and API libraries for those who have more coding skill, so it's great for different levels of coders. Best yet, you can build on its basic functionality using Raspberry Pi, Arduino or other third-party hardware.

This item is perfect for encouraging STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) in kids, preteens and teens and for adults, it may encourage you to play a little in your spare time. Safe driving!

Sphero RVR is just one of a fleet of programmable robots made by the company, but Amazon ranks it as the top choice in Sphero products. It's also a great conversation piece to teach kids about autonomous driving and embracing our robotic future.

