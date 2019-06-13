Father's Day is right around the corner, and there's still time to get your dad something out of this world!

Here are Space.com's picks for the best last-minute Father's Day gifts. From Apollo anniversary swag to "Star Wars" and "Star Trek" gear, there's something for every space-loving dad.

Apollo 11 Necktie

(Image credit: Museum Artifacts)

Show your dad you love him to the moon and back with a fun necktie depicting the first humans to travel to the lunar surface and back! This one-size-fits-all, 100% silk necktie celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon mission. ($30 on Amazon)

Why we love it: This cosmic accessory features both the lunar module and the command module, and even a view of Earth from the moon.

Buy Museum Artifacts Moon Landing Apollo 11 Necktie here.

'Star Wars' TIE Fighter Grill

(Image credit: Broil Chef)

Fight the rebellion and your growling stomach at the same time with this "Star Wars" TIE Fighter portable gas grill. The grill has two folding wings for food prep and measures 37 x 17.75 x 15.75 inches (94 x 45 x 40 cm) and provides 220 square inches (0.14 square meter) of cooking surface. ($299 on Amazon)

Why we love it: Grill the "Star Wars" logo into burgers, steaks or anything you want!

Buy Broil Chef Star Wars TIE Fighter Gas Grill here.

Astronaut Onesie

ThinkGeek

Float off into zero-G dreamland with these fabulous astronaut pajamas! The one-piece suit might resemble NASA's extravehicular mobility units, or the rigid and uncomfortable spacesuits that astronauts wear during spacewalks, but it's much softer and way more comfortable. It's made with 100 percent polyester and features a "SPACE" logo made to look like NASA's meatball insignia, ribbed cuffs at the wrists and ankles to help seal in warmth, and shiny silver details. ($30 from ThinkGeek)

Why we love it: You can watch a demonstration of an astronaut lounging in deep space in this amazing video from ThinkGeek.

Buy Astronaut Hooded Lounger here.

Tridimensional Chess Set

WE Games

Trekkies, now you can take your chess game to a whole new dimension. It has three playing boards, four movable attack boards, 32 gold and silver game pieces. The game stands 14 inches (36 centimeters) tall when fully assembled. ($270 on Amazon)

Why we love it: This special "Star Trek" 50th anniversary chess set is made to look just like the one Captain Kirk and Spock play with in "The Original Series."

Buy 'Star Trek' Tridimensional Chess Set here.

Color-Changing Moon Lamp

LOGROTATE

This 3D-printed, color-changing moon light glows in 16 different colors. The 4.8-inch (12.2 centimeters) orb comes with a wooden stand and a remote control to change the color and the brightness. ($15 on Amazon)

Why we love it: You can have your very own blue moon, "blood moon" or any color moon you want — no special celestial circumstances necessary!

Buy Color-Changing Moon Lamp here.

FirstLight Telescope

Explore Scientific

This 80-millimeter refractor telescope comes with an alt-azimuth mount, a full-size tripod with a built-in accessory tray, a 40-mm drawtube focuser, a 25-mm eyepiece with a red-dot viewfinder, and a smartphone adapter that lets you take deep-space images with the camera on your phone. See detailed features on the surface of the moon, or explore the textures in Saturn's rings and Jupiter's cloud belts. ($129 on Amazon)

Why we love it: Taking photos of deep space with a smartphone camera has never been easier! Anyone who has tried holding a phone up to a telescope's eyepiece knows the struggle of getting that alignment just right. A smartphone adapter does all that hard work for you.

Buy FirstLight Automatic Telescope here.

Binoculars with Phone Mount

Gosky

Whether you're watching birds, gazing at the night sky or watching a sporting event from the "nosebleed section" of the stadium, this 10x42 binocular by Gosky offers a high-quality and compact tool for getting a closer look. These binoculars come with a smartphone mount, and they can be mounted onto a tripod with a separate adapter. If you wear eyeglasses, the eye cups on these binoculars can be adjusted to fit comfortably, so you don't need to remove your glasses. For a limited time, Amazon Prime customers can save an extra $8 with a digital coupon. ($76 on Amazon, $68 with coupon)

Why we love it: These compact binoculars are great for stargazing on the go — and they'll certainly come in handy when Comet 46P/Wirtanen becomes visible in December!

Buy Gosky 10x42 Binoculars here.

My Little Space Mission Sandbox

Be Good Company

While this toy is meant for young kids, it's basically just a space-themed "zen garden" that adults can enjoy, too. Inside the moon-themed sandbox is one lunar crater, three astronauts, some moon rocks and asteroids, a shovel and a rake. ($25 on Amazon)

Why we love it: Kids can use their imagination to simulate a space mission, while adults can tinker with it as a form of meditation.

Buy My Little Space Mission Sandbox here.

AstroReality Lunar AR Notebook

AstroReality

This gorgeous Lunar AR notebook from AstroReality is perfect for "lunatics." Inside the shiny, embossed hard cover is an image of the moon goddess Diana, and by downloading the free Astroreality app, you can turn this page into an interactive, augmented-reality experience. ($14.24 on Amazon.com)

Why we love it: The cover of this notebook is high-quality, feels great and looks amazing — and it has been used and approved by Space.com staff! The back of the notebook has a pocket for small papers and a list of fun facts about the moon.

Buy AstroReality Lunar AR Notebook here.

Apollo Lunar Module Pencil Sharpener

IIV

Take your pencil-sharpening practice to a whole new level with this Apollo lunar module pencil sharpener. ($3.98 on Amazon.com)

Why we love it: This little lunar lander is modeled after the lunar module "Orion" that Apollo 16 astronauts used to land on the moon on that launched on April 21, 1972.

Buy Apollo Lunar Lander Pencil Sharpener here.

Kittens in Space Decomposition Book

Michael Rogers, Inc.

This furry cute space cat notebook is purrrfect for cat-loving space fans. It contains 80 sheets, or 160 pages, of 100 percent recycled, college-ruled paper. ($5.60 on Amazon.com)

Why we love it: These space cats appear to be having a blast with their "Meowsa" spaceship, zero-g scratching posts and little astronaut mice. The inside covers are filled with fun facts (not all cat-related), and there's even a built-in ruler.

Buy Kittens in Space Decomposition Book here.