SpaceX launching 23 Starlink satellites from Florida this evening

News
By Mike Wall
published

Liftoff is scheduled for 5:52 p.m. ET today (March 25).

a black-and-white spacex falcon 9 rocket launches into a night sky.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 23 Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida on March 23, 2024. (Image credit: SpaceX via X)

SpaceX is set to launch another batch of its broadband satellites to orbit this evening (March 25).

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 23 of SpaceX's Starlink internet satellites is scheduled to lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida today during a three-hour window that opens at 5:52 p.m. EDT (2152 GMT).  

You can watch the launch live via SpaceX's account on X, beginning about five minutes before the window opens.

Related: Starlink satellite train: How to see and track it in the night sky

If all goes according to plan, the Falcon 9's first stage will come back to Earth for a vertical landing about 8.5 minutes after liftoff on the drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. 

It will be the eighth launch and landing for this particular booster, according to a SpaceX mission description.

The Falcon 9's upper stage, meanwhile, will deploy the 23 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit (LEO) about 65 minutes after liftoff.

RELATED STORIES:

— SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket ties 19 flight-record with launch from California (video)

— 8 ways that SpaceX has transformed spaceflight

— SpaceX launches Crew-8 astronaut mission to International Space Station for NASA (video)

Today's launch will be the 29th Falcon 9 mission of 2024 already, and the 19th devoted to building out the Starlink megaconstellation. To date, SpaceX has launched 6,054 Starlink satellites, 5,587 of which are currently operational in LEO, according to astrophysicist and satellite tracker Jonathan McDowell.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Mike Wall
Mike Wall
Senior Space Writer

Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.