US Congress is holding a UFO hearing tomorrow about 'restoring public trust.' Here's how to watch live

Restoring Public Trust Through UAP Transparency and Whistleblower Protection - YouTube Watch On

UFOs are coming back to Washington, D.C. tomorrow.

A hearing titled "Restoring Public Trust Through UAP Transparency and Whistleblower Protection" will be held by the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, a task force established in January 2025 by the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. At the hearing, three U.S. military veterans will share their experiences witnessing UAP, or unidentified anomalous phenomena, a new term for UFOs that encompasses strange objects or events not only in the sky but also in water or space, or that appear to travel between these domains.

The hearing begins at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT) on Tuesday (Sept. 9). Watch it live here courtesy of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

The East Side of the US Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. (Image credit: David Shvartsman/Getty Images)

The Task Force is chaired by Representative Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), who has alleged that the U.S. government is hiding the truth about many other conspiracies. "It is time to give Americans the answers they deserve, which is why I am honored to lead this bipartisan task force that seeks truth and transparency," Luna said in a House statement announcing the task force. "We will also investigate UAPs/USOs, the Epstein client list, COVID-19 origins, and the 9/11 files."

Luna says tomorrow's hearing is intended to compel Congress to reexamine what types of information should be classified and which should be available to the public, mostly when it comes to UAP. "The American people deserve maximum transparency from the federal government on sightings, acquisitions, and examinations of UAPs and whether they pose a potential threat to Americans' safety," Luna said in a House statement announcing the hearing.

In addition to the three military veterans who claim to have witnessed UAP, the hearing will also include longtime investigative journalist George Knapp. For decades, Knapp has claimed the U.S. government is hiding evidence of UFOs and/or alien life. In the late 1980s while working as anchor for KLAS-TV in Las Vegas, Knapp rose to fame helping popularize the claims of UFO-lore stalwarts Bob Lazar and John Lear.

Lazar claims to have worked at the U.S. Air Force's infamous Area 51 facility where he helped reverse engineer crashed flying saucers. His claims have never been substantiated.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lear, meanwhile, was a former CIA pilot who promoted theories that the U.S. government was involved in a long-term conspiracy to hide the fact that it colluded with extraterrestrial beings.

John Lear 1987 - YouTube Watch On

Ultimately, Tuesday's hearing is intended to send the message that "whistleblowers who provide details on spending information and policies and procedures regarding the classification and declassification of UAPs should be able to do so without retribution," according to Luna's statement.

We've heard similar sentiments in previous congressional hearings. In November 2024, former U.S. counterintelligence officer Luis Elizondo, who claims to have investigated UAP while working for secret Pentagon program, testified that we are "in the midst of a multi-decade, secretive arms race — one funded by misallocated taxpayer dollars and hidden from our elected representatives and oversight bodies."

Elizondo, who has shared easily debunked imagery as proof of UAP in other congressional briefings, suggested the U.S. government should offer protections to UAP whistleblowers so those who are "desperate to do the right thing can come forward without fear."

For decades, purported whistleblowers have argued that classified military and intelligence sensors and satellites regularly record evidence of unexplained phenomena or advanced craft, potentially piloted by alien beings.

But because those records are classified by the U.S. government in order to not reveal the full extent of its surveillance or sensing capabilities, these whistleblowers argue, the truth is being withheld from the American public and the world.