Relive SpaceX's nighttime launch of the X-37B space plane with these dazzling photos
SpaceX shared four stunning photos of its Falcon 9 rocket carrying the U.S. Space Force's secretive X-37B space plane into orbit on Aug. 21.
The pictures capture the nighttime launch on Aug. 21, when the robotic X-37B, also known as the Orbital Test Vehicle (OTV), lifted off atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida at 11:50 p.m. EDT (0350 GMT on Aug. 22).
That same night, SpaceX shared four striking views in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The shots showcase different stages of the awe-inspiring launch, from the fiery plumes of smoke in the wake of liftoff to rocket separation in the starry night sky and the Falcon 9's first-stage booster returning to Earth for a successful landing.
The X-37B, a reusable robotic mini-shuttle built by Boeing, helps researchers conduct mostly classified experiments in low Earth orbit.
While much of the current mission — called OTV-8, because it's the eighth X-37B flight overall — remains under wraps, the plane's payloads include cutting-edge laser-communication systems and a quantum inertial sensor designed to enhance navigation where GPS is unavailable.
One of the SpaceX launch photos captures a breathtaking moment from the Falcon 9 launch: The rocket's exhaust plume interacts with the upper atmosphere, producing vivid, colorful patterns against the starry night sky. Two bright streaks trace the paths of the rocket's booster and upper stage carrying the X-37B after separation.
Meanwhile, clouds of exhaust expand outward in glowing hues of purple and pink, illuminated by the sun below the horizon, creating what some observers call a "space jellyfish." The interplay of light, exhaust and high altitude turned the rocket's climb to orbit into a spectacular celestial display reminiscent of a bright purple nebula in deep space.
Another mesmerizing photo from the launch captures the bright streak of the rocket's exhaust flame, glowing orange-white as its engines burn fuel. The plume of smoke trailing behind the rocket shows bluish clouds closer to the rocket, fading into purple and pink higher up.
This is caused by the exhaust gases expanding and interacting with sunlight in the thin upper atmosphere. The rocket's motion was captured in real time as it travelled through the star-studded night sky.
The Falcon 9's reusable first stage successfully returned to Earth, completing its sixth flight with a smooth landing at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, which is next door to KSC, 8.5 minutes after liftoff. SpaceX highlighted the achievement in the post on X, sharing a dramatic image of the booster standing tall on the pad, silhouetted against the night sky after its demanding journey.
