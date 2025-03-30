ISS National Lab explores the future of space in new podcast 'Between a Rocket and a Hard Space'

News
By published

NASA's Patrick O'Neill hosts this exciting space series, which is now available on major listening platforms.

an orbital laboratory space station against a cosmic backdrop
The ISS National Laboratory is now in the podcast business! (Image credit: NASA)

It seems like everyone on Earth — and beyond — is getting into the podcast business these days.

The International Space Station National Laboratory just launched "Between a Rocket and a Hard Space," a brand-new podcast that explores the future of space innovation.

The series will delve into the discoveries, innovations, projects and personalities helping to forge the future of space. Episodes can be accessed via all major platforms, including Apple Podcast, iHeartRadio, Spotify and YouTube.

a promo poster for a new NASA podcast with a flaring rocket and billowing smoke

Key artwork for the ISS National Laboratory's new podcast series. (Image credit: NASA/ISS National Laboratory)

According to the podcast's webpage, its pun-tastic name reflects the extraordinary challenges and complexities of venturing into the hazardous environment of space, with a focus on the overwhelming benefits that space-based research and development can offer.

Related: This Week In Space podcast: Episode 153 — Pathways to Mars

"Between a Rocket and a Hard Space" is hosted by Patrick O'Neill, longtime public affairs and outreach lead for the ISS National Lab, which is a government-funded institution that conducts a range of research on the U.S. parts of the station. The new podcast will offer "exclusive insights from scientists, engineers,and visionaries leveraging the unique environment of low Earth orbit to push the boundaries of research and technology development," according to the webpage.

Additionally, the podcast will look at the latest important decisions from space industry policymakers; venture capitalists and funding institutions helping to infuse cash into the evolving space economy; and educators on the ground level influencing our greatest resource, those agile young minds hoping to become the next generation of visionaries.

Related stories:

International Space Station: Everything you need to know about the orbital laboratory

Low Earth orbit: Definition, theory and facts

New ISS research project will benefit cancer patients on Earth

The podcast's first episode is available here. In it, O'Neill chats with ISS National Lab Chief Scientific Officer Michael Roberts about the pioneering science occurring on the venerable orbiting lab and its real-life impact on technology, medicine, and industry.

Roberts discusses his unique perspectives on microgravity's expansive role in pharmaceutical research, regenerative medicine, revolutionary materials and in-space manufacturing.

O'Neill has been the chief communicator for every space station resupply mission featuring ISS National Lab-sponsored payloads since 2012, and he'll provide his expert experience and insights in each successive podcast episode, drawn from years working in collaboration with veteran innovators and scientists who've kept the International Space Station on our radar.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Jeff Spry
Jeff Spry
Contributing Writer

Jeff Spry is an award-winning screenwriter and veteran freelance journalist covering TV, movies, video games, books, and comics. His work has appeared at SYFY Wire, Inverse, Collider, Bleeding Cool and elsewhere. Jeff lives in beautiful Bend, Oregon amid the ponderosa pines, classic muscle cars, a crypt of collector horror comics, and two loyal English Setters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about human spaceflight
SpaceX’s Fram2 astronauts will attempt to grow mushrooms in microgravity for the first time, as part of an experiment called Mission MushVroom. The project is led by space nutritionist and FOODiQ Global CEO Flávia Fayet-Moore, seen here.

SpaceX's Fram2 astronaut flight over Earth's poles will be the 1st to grow mushrooms in space
Four humans in white space suits post in front of a white wall with line drawings of a spaceship.

X-rays, mushrooms and more: The science riding on SpaceX's Fram2 astronaut mission around Earth's poles
On the left, a view of the arctic and on the right a view of the Antarctic. sea ice fluctuates on both sides

Earth's sea ice hits all-time low, NASA satellites reveal
See more latest
Most Popular
On the left, a view of the arctic and on the right a view of the Antarctic. sea ice fluctuates on both sides
Earth's sea ice hits all-time low, NASA satellites reveal
a graphic with three v-shapes flying around earth above the words &quot;european launcher challenge&quot;
European Space Agency launches competition to find its next commercial rocket by 2028
a white-tipped black rocket stands against a backdrop of snowy hills and a cloudy bright sky.
1st-ever orbital rocket launch from European soil falls to Earth and explodes seconds into flight
SpaceX’s Fram2 astronauts will attempt to grow mushrooms in microgravity for the first time, as part of an experiment called Mission MushVroom. The project is led by space nutritionist and FOODiQ Global CEO Flávia Fayet-Moore, seen here.
SpaceX's Fram2 astronaut flight over Earth's poles will be the 1st to grow mushrooms in space
This Week in Space 154 — The View From On High
This Week In Space podcast: Episode 154 — The View From On High
partial solar eclipse with sun appearing as a crescent shape in a partly cloudy sky above a statue.
1st solar eclipse of 2025 puts on stunning show for skywatchers around the world (photos)
Four humans in white space suits post in front of a white wall with line drawings of a spaceship.
X-rays, mushrooms and more: The science riding on SpaceX's Fram2 astronaut mission around Earth's poles
A black circle surrounded by a wispy white halo against a dark background.
A total solar eclipse from 2471 B.C. may have shaken Egypt's cult of the sun
Screenshot from the movie Chappie (2015).
'Chappie' is 10 years old, and Blomkamp's flawed humanist take on robots and AI is more relevant than ever
a crescent-shaped sun casts a bright reflection on the waters of a bay
Solar eclipse US weather forecast: Best places to see the moon 'bite' the sun tomorrow