Satellite views of solar eclipse 2024: See the moon's shadow race across North America (video, photos)
Time to track a shadow of the moon.
Satellites saw the moon's shadow from space on Monday (April 8).
The 2024 total solar eclipse was visible in parts of the United States, Canada and Mexico on that day, thrilling millions of spectators across North America — and from space, satellites could see the shadow of the moon falling across those regions in real-time.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) showcased the resulting photos, taken with the organization's Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites (GOES) series. For example, the imager on the GOES-16 satellite tracked the moon's shadow using its advanced baseline imager.
SpaceX's Starlink satellites also saw the show from above North America — in between their normal jobs of transmitting broadband to remote areas.
NOAA's GOES-16 weather satellite in geostationary orbit tracked the moon's shadow from a wider view, showing the entire globe of the Earth.
Meanwhile, the NOAA-20 weather satellite managed to show the difference between the eclipsed portion of North America and how it usually looks during non-eclipsed time, from its own vantage point in Earth orbit.
Expedition 71 astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) caught the shadow racing across our planet too, as the moon completely blocked the sun from Earth's perspective.
Michael Barrett, a NASA astronaut with Crew-8, previously said equipment on board the ISS right now is also better than what was available on the station during its last opportunity to catch a North American eclipse in 2017.
More satellites will join this group in the coming years. NOAA's GOES-U will fly on June 25, if schedules hold, to examine the corona, or outer atmosphere, of the sun. NOAA's Space Weather Follow On L1 (SWFO-L1) is also expected to launch in 2025 to fly a million miles from Earth and examine space weather, aka the effect solar activity has on our planet.
Elizabeth Howell (she/her), Ph.D., is a staff writer in the spaceflight channel since 2022 covering diversity, education and gaming as well. She was contributing writer for Space.com for 10 years before joining full-time. Elizabeth's reporting includes multiple exclusives with the White House and Office of the Vice-President of the United States, an exclusive conversation with aspiring space tourist (and NSYNC bassist) Lance Bass, speaking several times with the International Space Station, witnessing five human spaceflight launches on two continents, flying parabolic, working inside a spacesuit, and participating in a simulated Mars mission. Her latest book, "Why Am I Taller?", is co-written with astronaut Dave Williams. Elizabeth holds a Ph.D. and M.Sc. in Space Studies from the University of North Dakota, a Bachelor of Journalism from Canada's Carleton University and a Bachelor of History from Canada's Athabasca University. Elizabeth is also a post-secondary instructor in communications and science at several institutions since 2015; her experience includes developing and teaching an astronomy course at Canada's Algonquin College (with Indigenous content as well) to more than 1,000 students since 2020. Elizabeth first got interested in space after watching the movie Apollo 13 in 1996, and still wants to be an astronaut someday. Mastodon: https://qoto.org/@howellspace
cmablackPlease also include Sen's imagery - it's the first 4K video of the moon's shadow on Earth during a solar eclipse.Reply
Classical MotionWow, I was expecting much more symmetry. The shadow must get some angle thru the air.Reply
billsluggYeah, whats with the giant smear versus a tidy circle? And some clouds never get dark. It may be the image is mainly infrared in which case the cloud temperature is what it being seen. Maybe the temperature of the cloud tops does not change much during an eclipse.Reply
