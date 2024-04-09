Satellite views of solar eclipse 2024: See the moon's shadow race across North America (video, photos)

Satellites saw the moon's shadow from space on Monday (April 8).

The 2024 total solar eclipse was visible in parts of the United States, Canada and Mexico on that day, thrilling millions of spectators across North America — and from space, satellites could see the shadow of the moon falling across those regions in real-time.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) showcased the resulting photos, taken with the organization's Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites (GOES) series. For example, the imager on the GOES-16 satellite tracked the moon's shadow using its advanced baseline imager.

SpaceX's Starlink satellites also saw the show from above North America — in between their normal jobs of transmitting broadband to remote areas.

A view of the moon's shadow on Earth during the April 8, 2024 solar eclipse as seen from a SpaceX Starlink satellite. (Image credit: SpaceX)

NOAA's GOES-16 weather satellite in geostationary orbit tracked the moon's shadow from a wider view, showing the entire globe of the Earth.

NOAA's GOES-16 weather satellite captured this view of the moon's shadow on North America during the April 8, 2024 solar eclipse. (Image credit: NOAA)

Meanwhile, the NOAA-20 weather satellite managed to show the difference between the eclipsed portion of North America and how it usually looks during non-eclipsed time, from its own vantage point in Earth orbit.

The NOAA-20 weather satellite captured this before and after view of the moon's shadow on North America during the April 8, 2024 solar eclipse. The shadow can be seen as a black strip overlaid on a non-eclipsed view of the continent. (Image credit: NOAA)

Expedition 71 astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) caught the shadow racing across our planet too, as the moon completely blocked the sun from Earth's perspective.

Astronauts on the International Space Station snapped this photo of the moon's shadow on covering portions of the Canadian provinces of Quebec and New Brunswick and the American state of Maine from its orbit 261 miles above Earth during the April 8,2024 total solar eclipse. (Image credit: NASA)

Michael Barrett, a NASA astronaut with Crew-8, previously said equipment on board the ISS right now is also better than what was available on the station during its last opportunity to catch a North American eclipse in 2017.

More satellites will join this group in the coming years. NOAA's GOES-U will fly on June 25, if schedules hold, to examine the corona, or outer atmosphere, of the sun. NOAA's Space Weather Follow On L1 (SWFO-L1) is also expected to launch in 2025 to fly a million miles from Earth and examine space weather, aka the effect solar activity has on our planet.

