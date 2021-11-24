UK only Black Friday deal: Save £36 on the Sky-Watcher Explorer-130 EQ2 Telescope

Black Friday is upon us and that means that you're going to see loads of great Black Friday telescope deals this week - like £36 off the Sky-Watcher Explorer-130 EQ2 (UK only).

UK based stargazers are in for a Black Friday treat as this Sky-Watcher reflector telescope is perfect for beginners who are serious about the hobby. The telescope comes with a sturdy and stable aluminium tripod, slow motion controls for smooth guidance and a red dot finder, among other features, to make stargazing an easy and enjoyable experience.

While the telescope is currently out of stock, you can still order one at this Black Friday price (£225 down to £189) and take advantage of the deal for when they are available. We are expecting supply issues across the optics industry this Black Friday so our advice is to act quickly if you see a deal you like.

If you're looking for more discounts, head over to our Black Friday telescope deals page, where you'll find the best savings on telescopes from different brands.

Related: Best telescopes for beginners

More: Black Friday Sky-Watcher telescope deals

Now £189 on WexPhotoVideo Sky-Watcher Explorer-130 EQ2 Telescope | Was $225 | Now £189 on WexPhotoVideo. Save £36 on the Sky-Watcher Explorer-130 EQ2 Telescope when you get it from WexPhotoVideo. A reliable telescope perfectly suited to both beginners who are serious about astronomy and experienced stargazers.

Sky-Watcher is a reliable Telescope maker and features in our best telescopes guide, which is one of the reasons we like this deal so much. Magnifications on the telescope go up to 180 times (with the optics supplied) and this particular model allows for excellent light gathering, thanks to its sizable aperture - so you'll be able to see fainter stars and distant sky objects.

Of course, it's not just beginners that this Sky-Watcher Explorer telescope suits, its ability to swivel 360 degrees with slow motion tracking on the tripod makes stargazing easier for experienced astronomers, too.

While this deal only applies to UK based stargazers, make sure you check out the Black Friday telescope deals we've highlighted on our telescopes on Amazon, telescopes on Walmart and telescopes on Best Buy pages for deals that apply world wide.

As mentioned above, we expect supply issues industry-wide this Black Friday so our advice is to act quickly if and when you see a deal that suits you.

Follow Alexander Cox on Twitter @Coxy_97Official. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.