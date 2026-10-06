Hunting cosmic ghosts: Why neutrino detection won the Nobel Prize in Physics

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The NSF IceCube Lab is seen under a starry, night sky, with the Milky Way appearing next to striking auroras in the background

The 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics has been awarded to Francis Halzen for the detection of "ghost particles" from the depths of space using the IceCube Neutrino Observatory at the South Pole.

In the announcement of the award, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences wrote of the award to the researcher from the University of Wisconsin: "for decisive contributions to the IceCube Neutrino Observatory and the discovery of high-energy neutrinos of astrophysical origin."

Halzen's path toward becoming a Nobel Laureate began when he realized that the ice of the South Pole would be ideal for tracking particles as they pass through Earth on their journeys from powerful cosmic sources. This led to the development of IceCube, a 0.62 cubic mile (1 kilometer) cube of ice equipped with light sensors to observe tiny flashes of light caused by the rare interaction of neutrinos with other particles.

To celebrate this monumentus acheivement for Halzen and neutrino science at large, Space.com explains why the detection of neutrinos is so important to our understanding of the universe.

Detecting cosmic ghosts

Neutrinos are the second-most prevalent particles in the entire universe besides photons, particles of light. Yet, despite their ubiquitous nature, neutrinos earn their spooky nickname of "ghost particles." That's because around approximately 100 trillion neutrinos pass through your body every single second without you ever noticing a thing. In fact, during your lifetime, if you are lucky, only one neutrino that passes through you may interact with an atom in your body.



This ghostly nature to phase through matter arises from the fact that neutrinos are completely chargeless, virtually massless, and race through the cosmos at near the speed of light , unimpeded. As you may imagine, that makes them incredibly difficult to detect.

High-energy neutrinos are thought to be launched by violent and powerful celestial events that act as cosmic particle accelerators. Neutrinos are great cosmic messengers because they can reach us without changing direction or losing energy, meaning they carry information no other messenger can, not even light.

But a better understanding of these events requires actually detecting these high-energy cosmic ghosts.

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A cartoon of a neutrino passing through a block of ice. (Image credit: Johan Jarnestad/The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences)

In 1988, Halzen first proposed hunting for neutrinos as they pass through South Pole ice, triggering the occasional interaction with atoms. The South Pole was the ideal location for this endeavor because it is free of sources of interference and it isn't troubled by the geological upheaval caused by earthquakes.

After initial testing, though data began to be collected by the observatory in 2005, IceCube was completed in 2011 as the ultimate expression of Halzen's theory. In August 2011 and January 2012, a team of scientists detected the particles " Bert and Ernie ," the first indication of astrophysical neutrinos. The discovery of a further 26 astrophysical neutrinos was announced in November 2013.

Francis Halzen, the lead scientist for the IceCube Neutrino Observatory at the South Pole. (Image credit: Zig Hampel-Arias, WIPAC)

Today, IceCube continues to collect neutrino data, broadening our understanding of the cosmos and presenting the tantalizing chance of observing undreamed-of cosmic events.

"Francis Halzen has led an international team of researchers and engineers who have provided us with a fantastic instrument. His tenacity and scientific vision have paved the way for a new kind of astronomy," Mark Pearce, Chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics, said.