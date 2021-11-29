This Raspberry Pi Car Robot Kit Is 36% Off For Cyber Monday

Ready to drive away with an incredible robotics discount?

The SunFounder Raspberry Pi Car DIY Robot Kit is on sale right now at Amazon for $76.79.

You'll save 36% on a kit that encourages science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) among teens. For your time, you'll pick up a highly useful coding language (Python) and get your feet wet with the popular Raspberry Pi framework that is used in a lot of STEM kits. The build will therefore be an excellent transferable learning experience.

Teens and adults alike will love this opportunity to assemble this robotic car. Using Python and Raspberry Pi, you can get this vehicle to avoid obstacles, to follow lines or to be sensitive to lights.

STEM is a great way to get students learning about their preferred technical career, before embarking on it for real on places like Mars or the moon. The Perseverance life-hunting rover is just one example of the applications of robots on other worlds.

The Raspberry Pi Car Robot Kit is compatible with multiple generations of the tiny computer, although note you'll have to buy that separately. Once you get that together, you'll use the highly adaptable Python code to get your car on the road.

Python is a code that is used in multiple applications and will help your kids in their high school classes or in university. It's especially helpful for task automation, which is a huge growth field with artificial intelligence.

Getting back to the car, it is capable of autonomous steering, just like NASA's Martian rovers. The vehicle can avoid obstacles using Batman-like ultrasonic capabilities. It also follows lights or follows lines, allowing you to easily define a path for the car to follow.

Just in case you have some minor bumps on the road, the car is highly durable. It has a shatterproof plate and an adaptable torque, making it capable of rotating from 0 to 180 degrees.

While it can feel intimidating to take on a large programming project, luckily this kit comes with a user manual and videos to help you find your way. There will be a learning curve, but hey, it's the same way when operating on Mars.

This lightning deal only has a few hours left, so make sure to pick up your copy of the SunFounder Raspberry Pi Car Robot Kit before demand drives up the price again.

