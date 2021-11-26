Black Friday STEM kit deals: Save on Mars survival and climate change sets from Amazon

Black Friday is underway and Amazon has a couple of great Black Friday STEM kit deals, including a Mars Landing Survival Kit.

These Black Friday STEM kit deals are perfect for the budding scientist in your life and include a massive 31% off the Mars Landing Survival Kit from Wild Science, which allows kids to gain an understanding of the climate on the red planet and build an Earth-like ecosystem that would allow humans to survive.

Amazon also has a Black Friday deal on Wild Science's Climate Change Science Kit, which is 27% off. This kit allows children to conduct experiments like creating rainfall, testing for emissions and more. We really like these Black Friday STEM kit deals and we're not sure how long they're going to be at this price so our advice is to snap them up quickly.

STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) is a great way of educating and encouraging children in those subjects. We particularly like the Mars Survival Kit as it teaches children about the Red Planet and allows them to grow their own biodome, make Martian soil and learn how to survive on Mars.

The Climate Change Science Kit is great too. Kids will be hands-on with their experiments and follow the guide to learn all about carbon emissions, burning fossil fuels, rising sea levels and more.

STEM kits make great gifts, whether you have a budding scientist in your life or you want something cool to encourage learning. We like the looks of both these kits and now that it's Black Friday, this could be the best time to grab a great deal.

