Celestron's NexStar 5SE computerized telescope is 31% off for Prime Day

If you're a serious skywatcher looking to grab one of the best telescopes on sale this Amazon Prime Day, you can save $220 on a Celestron NexStar 5SE computerized telescope right now.

During the two-day Prime Day sale , the NexStar 5SE telescope is available for $479, down from its usual hefty price of $699, for Amazon Prime members. That's a 31% savings for the telescope.

The NexStar 5SE is a computerized Schmidt-Cassegrain telescope great for beginners, but also thoroughly enjoyable for advanced star gazers. It includes a database loaded with more than 40,000 celestial objects and, with the computerized GoTo mount, can automatically locate and track objects for you after calibration using its SkyAlign technology.

The telescope's 5-inch aperture has excellent light-gathering ability, which provides gorgeous views of solar system objects like the moon, cloud bands of Juptier and rings of Saturn. It has a very stable mount and minimal vibrations making it great for beginners or those who don't like to fiddle too much. Its compactness means it's easy to transport, too.

NexStar 5SE also has a unique, single-fork arm design and steel tripod that all break down into component parts for easy transportation and assembly. The telescope comes with a free download of the popular Starry Night astronomy software , which skywatchers can use to plan a guided tour of our solar system's past, present, and future.

