Star Trek fans should beam up this Paramount Plus Cyber Monday deal before it warps away

The streaming wars are heating up as we enter the holiday season but for Trekkies of all persuasions, there’s only one destination for all the new Star Trek shows and that's Paramount Plus. Now for those holdouts waiting for an attractive deal to entice them into ViacomCBS's blossoming platform, we got a Cyber Monday special to launch warp speed into.

From today until the end of Nov. 29, Paramount Plus has a Cyber Monday deal that offers new customers one free month on either its Essential Plan with ads at $4.99 per month after the trial, or an ad-free Premium Plan for $9.99 per month after the complimentary month. If you sign up for a full year, you'll save another 16% on a 12-month subscription, bringing the monthly base fee down to $4.17.

With Star Trek: Lower Decks and the misadventures of the USS Cerritos crew finishing up its second season last month, Star Trek: Prodigy’s first five episodes now available to watch, and Star Trek: Discovery’s fourth season having arrived on Nov. 18, there's no shortage of view-worthy sci-fi fare to indulge in. You can also opt for plans up to $14.99/month for Showtime and live TV.

$4.99/$9.99 at Paramount Plus Paramount Plus Free Month Off Essential and Premium Plans: $4.99/$9.99 at Paramount Plus Feast on all your favorite Star Trek favorites both new and old with this excellent Cyber Monday deal from Paramount Plus. From Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Lower Decks, to Star Trek: Prodigy and Star Trek: Picard, you'll make a bold statement by snapping up this subscription discount to keep yourself immersed in the Star Trek universe all year and beyond.

So if that's not enough to convince you to sign up, remember that Captain Pike (Anson Mount), Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) will all be returning for the highly anticipated Star Trek: Strange New Worlds in 2022. And don't forget the second half of Star Trek: Prodigy landing on Jan. 6 as well as the third season of Star Trek: Lower Decks, and season two of Star Trek: Picard to catch up on. Better clear your calendar!

Here's how to stream Star Trek: Discovery in the U.S. right now, and you may want to see our streaming guide for Star Trek for more Trek-tastic shows and films to watch.

Paramount Plus is also the home of more classic Star Trek TV shows like The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, Enterprise, Short Treks, Star Trek: The Animated Series, and the whole Star Trek film franchise representing the entire ten-feature run and the J.J. Abrams trilogy.

Besides the wealth of Star Trek material, Paramount Plus is also the destination for Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone and its upcoming spinoffs, hit shows from Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, and MTV, in addition to being headquarters for South Park’s future solo specials and the NFL on CBS. The streaming service is also home to original movies, too, like the sci-fi immortality action flick Infinite starring Mark Wahlberg.

Be sure to check out Space.com's Cyber Monday Space deals.