How to stream Star Trek: Discovery in the US

A new trailer for season 4 of "Star Trek: Discovery" unveiled at New York Comic Con on Sunday (Oct. 10) suggests a return to an anomaly-of-the-season format..

Season four of "Star Trek Discovery" is set to launch on Nov. 18, and if you want to stream it in the US, you'll need a Paramount Plus subscription.

The popular series is returning for its fourth installment and is set just a few years before Captain Kirk and Spock's adventures on the Starship Enterprise. Paramount Plus subscriptions start from $4.99 a month.

Of course, there's more to the "Star Trek" universe than just "Discovery," so if you're wondering where to stream other "Star Trek" TV shows and movies, be sure to check out our "Star Trek" streaming guide .

How to stream 'Star Trek: Discovery'

From the "Star Trek: Discovery" season four trailer that was released at New York Comic-Con this year, we know that a great anomaly threatens the entire galaxy and billions could be killed. That "anomaly" seems to be a giant gravity field of some kind.

New episodes will be available to stream weekly, so you'll have to tune in to Paramount Plus on Nov. 18 to find out what adventures the crew on the U.S.S. Discovery get up to.

If you're outside the US and Canada, you will need to have a Netflix subscription, as the streaming service currently has the first three seasons of "Star Trek: Discovery." However, season four episodes will be available on Paramount Plus first.

