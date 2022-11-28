One small step for man, one giant 30% discount on this Lego NASA Lunar Lander in Cyber Monday Lego deal

There have been some fantastic deals over the Black Friday weekend, and now that Cyber Monday is upon us there are still some great deals to be had. But you'll need to be quick, as the low prices won't last forever, so snap them up while you can. If you're a fan of Lego and all things space-related — then you've come to the right place, as we have a deal we think you'll love.

We've found this great Lego Creator Expert NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander (10266) deal on Amazon for 30% off — it's now down to $69.99 (opens in new tab) from its original retail price of $99.99. It has excellent customer ratings and comes with easy-to-follow instructions and a load of different parts to it. Let's take a look at this set in more detail.

(opens in new tab) Lego Creator Expert NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander 10266| was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save $30: This detailed replica model of the NASA Apollo 11 comes with 1087 Pieces and is a challenging and rewarding Lego building set. Check out our Lego NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander review (opens in new tab).

We've found the Lego Creator Expert NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander (opens in new tab) for 30% off in Amazon's Cyber Monday sale, and it also comes with excellent reviews — both from us and the user reviews.

In our Lego NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander review, we praised the aesthetics of the set and said it would make an excellent display piece, though we did note it's far too flimsy to be used as a toy. This is one for the teenage and adult space buffs out there.

93% of user reviews for the set are 5 stars (opens in new tab) with an overall customer rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars. Customers have commented that it is a fun build that has a few complex components that are challenging and that it makes a great centerpiece for the home or office (perhaps not one to let the kids play with, though!).

This exquisite display model was developed in cooperation with NASA to commemorate the 50th anniversary of man's first steps on the moon. It is a collectible Lego detailed replica of the classic Apollo 11 Eagle Lunar Lander, and measures over 7” (20 cm) high, 8” (22cm) wide and 7” (20cm) deep. The parts are supplied in numbered bags that correlate to the various assembly sections, and the instructions are detailed and divided into stages.

This Lego set has detachable ascent and descent stages, a lunar surface display base and 2 astronaut minifigures with NASA-detailed spacesuits, and a United States flag is also included in the set.

