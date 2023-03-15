Save $310 on this Nikon Z5 camera and accessories bundle

The Nikon Z5 is an entry-level mirrorless camera and entered the market as an affordable alternative in Nikon's mirrorless camera line-up. And its' currently even more of a bargain as the Nikon Z5 and accessory bundle is just $1,096.95 (opens in new tab) at B&H. The accessory bundle ships with a Ruggard Hunter 25 DSLR Holster Bag and SanDisk 128GB Extreme Pro UHS-I SDXC memory card which is V30 rated and can shoot up to 4K video without a hitch.

The relatively compact Z5 sits in the hand comfortably at 5.3 x 4 x 2.8-inches in dimension and it weighs only 1lb 4.9oz which makes it easy to travel with. It has surprisingly good weather sealing for its price so photographers can take it out in all weathers. This is good news because as we found in our Nikon Z5 review this is best used as an all-round, generalist camera as it can turn its hand to almost anything you need to shoot.

The Nikon Z5 has an ISO range of 100 - 51,200 that can be extended to 50 - 102,400 for low-light shooting but, based on our review we'd recommend you steer clear of the higher end of this ISO range because even though this mirrorless camera is full-frame it gets a bit too noisy for any decent astrophotographs once you push up into the thousands. We'd instead recommend shooting multiple exposures or cranking up the shutter speed in order to create cleaner astro shots.

Shooting 24.3MP stills at a maximum burst speed of 4.5FPS it's not going to win any awards but for general shooters this is adequate. Plus, it can capture up to 4K UHD 30p video.

The bottom and back plate is made of durable plastic and the body is made of a magnesium alloy to keep it lightweight and this makes it easy to keep things steady when shooting in low light or capturing video. That's because it works in tandem with the five stops of five-axis in-body image stabilization to maintain smooth, steady shots.

A big bonus to the Nikon Z5 is the sharing capabilities with integrated WiFi and Bluetooth which work in conjunction with the Nikon SnapBridge app to transfer your photos and videos wirelessly. Make the most of this Nikon Z5 discount because we've already seen it come and go this month and we're not sure for how much longer the $310 savings will stick around for.