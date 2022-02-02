NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission: Live updates

NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission will be the agency's first big step toward returning astronauts to the lunar surface.

Formerly known as Exploration Mission 1 (EM-1), Artemis 1 will be the first test flight of the agency's new Space Launch System megarocket and the Orion crew capsule.

The SLS rocket will launch the uncrewed Orion spacecraft on an approximately 26-day mission, during which it will spend six days orbiting the moon before returning to Earth.

Artemis 1 is currently scheduled to launch no earlier than March 20, 2022, from Launch Complex 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Check back here for live updates on the mission.

