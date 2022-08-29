VP Harris and NASA chief unconcerned by Artemis 1 launch delay

By Contributions from published

"You don't want to light the candle until it's ready to go."

Top U.S. space officials urged patience after NASA's mega moon mission scrubbed Monday (Aug. 29).

Vice President Kamala Harris, who is also chair of the National Space Council, told reporters on site for the Artemis 1 launch at NASA's Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida that it took decades of work to get this far. (Harris' office told Space.com in an exclusive Thursday, Aug. 25 that the Vice President would attend the launch attempt.)

"Today is very much about showing the great work that happened here," Harris said in brief remarks this morning after meeting with several NASA astronauts outside a KSC building. Minutes before, Artemis 1 was scrubbed due to an engine cooling issue with the Space Launch System megarocket. A new launch date is still being determined; the earliest possible opportunity is Friday (Sept. 2).

Related: NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission explained in photos

nasa administrator bill nelson in a suit shakes hands with vice president kamala harris in a pink blazer (Image credit: Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images)
See more

Harris framed the delay of the moon mission's first launch attempt as an opportunity to showcase the contribution of the estimated 30,000 workers that contributed to the mission, most especially those at NASA.

The Vice President said the work on Artemis 1 to date was a tribute to "these exceptional public servants, these exceptional skilled professionals who have the ability to see what is possible, and what has never been done before."

Speaking on NASA TV Monday, agency administrator Bill Nelson referenced his own launch experience to say that delaying liftoff to the moon was a wise decision. Nelson flew aboard a space shuttle mission, STS-61-C, that scrubbed four times before its successful liftoff on Jan. 12, 1986, he said.

Related: NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission: Live updates
More: 10 wild facts about the Artemis 1 moon mission

"You can't go; there are certain guidelines," Nelson added of the Artemis 1 scrub. "I think it's just illustrative that this is a very complicated machine, a very complicated system. All those things have to work, and you don't want to light the candle until it's ready to go."

Nelson said that with test flights, halting launches like this is "just part of the space business," and emphasized Artemis 1 is meant to reduce risk for future human missions that will use the same SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft.

"We are stressing and testing this rocket and the spacecraft in a way that you would never do with a human crew on board. That's the purpose of a test flight," he said, noting NASA would "work the problem" to get ready for the next launch attempt.

The Artemis 1 moon mission was scrubbed on Aug. 29, 2022 and a new launch date will be determined shortly, NASA officials said in the minutes after the cancelation. The next possible opportunity is Sept. 2, 2022. (Image credit: NASA)
Related stories:

10 wild facts about the Artemis 1 moon mission

NASA's Artemis program of lunar exploration 

Artemis 1: Going back to the moon 

Artemis 1 is tasked with launching an uncrewed Orion spacecraft around the moon for an endurance mission lasting approximately 40 days in space depending on when it launches. NASA's aim is to test the system beyond what would be expected for a human launch, to make sure the rocket and spacecraft can safely carry humans.

The agency's Artemis moon program timelines will in part depend on a successful launch, flight and splashdown for Artemis 1. Four astronauts (who have yet to be named) will fly on Artemis 2 around the moon no earlier than 2024. If that goes to plan, NASA hopes to land a crew at the moon's south pole on Artemis 3 in 2025 or 2026.

Editor-in-Chief Tariq Malik contributed reporting to this story from Cape Canaveral, Fla.

Follow Elizabeth Howell on Twitter @howellspace (opens in new tab). Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab) or Facebook (opens in new tab). Space.com (opens in new tab) 

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Elizabeth Howell
Elizabeth Howell

Elizabeth Howell, Ph.D., is a staff writer in the spaceflight channel since 2022. She was contributing writer for Space.com (opens in new tab) for 10 years before that, since 2012. As a proud Trekkie and Canadian, she also tackles topics like diversity, science fiction, astronomy and gaming to help others explore the universe. Elizabeth's on-site reporting includes two human spaceflight launches from Kazakhstan, three space shuttle missions in Florida, and embedded reporting from a simulated Mars mission in Utah. She holds a Ph.D. and M.Sc. in Space Studies from the University of North Dakota, and a Bachelor of Journalism from Canada's Carleton University. Elizabeth is also a post-secondary instructor in communications and science since 2015. Her latest book, Leadership Moments from NASA, is co-written with astronaut Dave Williams. Elizabeth first got interested in space after watching the movie Apollo 13 in 1996, and still wants to be an astronaut someday.
With contributions from