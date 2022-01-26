(Image credit: NASA )

NASA is getting ready to launch its Artemis 1 mission to prepare for returning humans to the moon.

The uncrewed journey of the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft will be crucial to get the two systems ready for humans for future moon missions later in the decade.

Together the systems will not only provide valuable testing for humans, but they will also carry humanoid and robotic passengers for science and publicity purposes. Best yet, Snoopy is coming along for the ride.

Take a look at the slideshow below to learn about how the Artemis 1 mission will work.

