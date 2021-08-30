An artist's depiction of astronauts working on the lunar surface. (Image credit: NASA)

2) Artemis program history and 2024 goal

NASA's Artemis program was formulated under the administration led by President Donald Trump and is continuing under President Joe Biden. The first strong hint of a moon mandate came in Trump's Space Policy Directive 1 of December 2017, which told NASA to focus on lunar missions. Then, in March 2019, Vice President Mike Pence — citing a "space race" with Russia and China — set an ambitious deadline for NASA to land humans near the moon's south pole by 2024, at least four years ahead of the agency's schedule at the time.

The 2024 deadline was met with some criticism and concern almost immediately, with questions arising from within NASA, Congress and other institutions about how the agency would prepare new elements — such as a rocket, a spacesuit and a human landing system — safely in time. The NASA administrator at the time, Jim Bridenstine, was adamant safety would be respected. Meanwhile, Congress did not allocate as much money for elements of Artemis as the Trump administration had requested. By August 2021, delays to spacesuit development made a 2024 deadline "not feasible," NASA's inspector general found.