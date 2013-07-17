How NASA Spacesuits Work: EMUs Explained (Infographic)

Many layers and systems combine to keep astronauts alive in the vacuum of space. (Image: © by Karl Tate, Infographics Artist)

The Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) allows an astronaut to work outside a spacecraft for up to 7 hours. Russian and Chinese space agencies use different types of spacesuits. The EMU was manufactured by International Latex Corporation (ILC), with a life support system made by Hamilton Standard.