The Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) allows an astronaut to work outside a spacecraft for up to 7 hours. Russian and Chinese space agencies use different types of spacesuits. The EMU was manufactured by International Latex Corporation (ILC), with a life support system made by Hamilton Standard.
How NASA Spacesuits Work: EMUs Explained (Infographic)
(Image: © by Karl Tate, Infographics Artist)
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.