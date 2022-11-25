Watch Artemis 1's Orion spacecraft enter lunar orbit Friday

By Mike Wall
published

The milestone moment will occur just before 5 p.m. ET on Friday (Nov. 25).

NASA's Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft will arrive in orbit around the moon on Friday afternoon (Nov. 25), and you can watch the milestone moment live.

Orion has been making its circuitous way to Earth's nearest neighbor since launching last Wednesday (Nov. 16) on NASA's Artemis 1 mission — and the uncrewed capsule is about to reach its destination.

On Friday at 4:52 p.m. EST (2152 GMT), Orion is scheduled to perform an engine burn that will insert the spacecraft into a distant retrograde orbit (DRO) around the moon. You can follow all the action live here at Space.com, courtesy of NASA, beginning at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT).

Related: NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission: Live updates
More: 10 wild facts about the Artemis 1 moon mission

NASA's Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft captured this view of the moon during its close lunar flyby on Nov. 21, 2022. (Image credit: NASA)

The DRO will take Orion about 40,000 miles (64,000 kilometers) beyond the moon at its most distant point. As it travels that path, the capsule will set a new record, getting farther from Earth than any previous human-rated spacecraft. 

The current mark of 248,655 miles (400,171 km) is held by NASA's Apollo 13 mission, which wasn't meant to travel that far. Apollo 13 looped around the moon rather than land on the body after an oxygen tank in the spacecraft's service module failed in deep space.

Related stories:

—  Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft sees the moon for 1st time in stunning video

 —  NASA's daring Artemis 1 'Red Crew' saved the day for the launch to the moon. Here's how.

 —  Artemis 1 launch success makes NASA's SLS the most powerful rocket ever to fly

Orion will spend a little less than a week in the DRO. The capsule will leave lunar orbit with an engine burn on Dec. 1, then start heading home to Earth. Orion will arrive here on Dec. 11 with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off the California coast, if all goes to plan.

The nearly-26-day Artemis 1 mission is designed to vet Orion and NASA's huge Space Launch System rocket, which sent the capsule skyward last week, ahead of planned crewed missions to the moon.

The first of those astronaut flights, Artemis 2, will send Orion around the moon in 2024. Artemis 3 will then put boots down near the lunar south pole in 2025 or 2026. Further landed missions will follow, as NASA builds a crewed research outpost in the south polar region — a key objective of its Artemis program.

Mike Wall is the author of "Out There (opens in new tab)" (Grand Central Publishing, 2018; illustrated by Karl Tate), a book about the search for alien life. Follow him on Twitter @michaeldwall (opens in new tab). Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab) or Facebook (opens in new tab).

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Mike Wall
Mike Wall
Senior Space Writer

Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com (opens in new tab) and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.