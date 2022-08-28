How to watch NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission launch live in a 360-degree VR experience

NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission is ready launch into space this week and you can take part in a ringside experience live.

"Artemis Ascending" will use 360-degree virtual reality to let participants feel like they're standing near the Artemis 1 mission as it lifts off no earlier than Monday (Aug. 29). You'll be able to virtually witness NASA's most powerful rocket yet, the Space Launch System (SLS) megarocket, as it lifts the Orion spacecraft on a journey to the moon. Liftoff is set for 8:33 a.m. EDT (1233 GMT).

Felix&Paul Studios aims to bring the launch to viewers who have access to Oculus Quest headsets (opens in new tab) or can watch it on the Space Explorers Facebook page (opens in new tab). The event will begin at 7:33 a.m. EDT (1133 GMT) and run through the final countdown and launch. You can also watch it at one of 200 domes and planetariums around the world.

If you're looking for a non-VR livestream of the launch, you can watch the Artemis 1 liftoff on Space.com, courtesy of NASA TV, starting at 6:30 a.m. EDT (1030 GMT).

The livestream will be hosted by retired NASA astronauts Karen Nyberg and Doug Hurley on Meta Quest, and below is a list of locations where you can catch the historic moon mission.

Venues in Horizon Worlds (opens in new tab) via Meta Quest Headsets

via Meta Quest Headsets Facebook 360 on the Space Explorers Facebook page (opens in new tab)

Live and replay on Orange “Immersive Now (opens in new tab) ” and LG Uplus’ U+DIVE (opens in new tab) mobile applications

” and LG Uplus’ U+DIVE mobile applications 200+ domes and planetariums around the world live and/or on-demand.

The list of domes is available via this Felix&Paul sign-up link (opens in new tab) and a partial list of participating facilities (live and on-demand) include:

Cosm Experience Center (Salt Lake City, Utah);

U.S. Space and Rocket Center (Huntsville, Alabama);

Virginia Air & Space Science Center (Hampton, Virginia);

Liberty Science Center (Jersey City, New Jersey);

Adler Planetarium (Chicago);

Discovery Place Science (Charlotte, North Carolina);

Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium (Canada);

Telus Spark Science Center (Canada);

Planetário da Unipampa (Brazil);

Planetarium of the Royal Observatory (Belgium);

Museon-Omniversum (Netherlands);

Tycho Brahe Planetarium (Denmark);

Hamburg Planetarium (Germany);

La Coupole (France);

Lucern Planetarium (Switzerland);

Armagh Observatory and Planetarium (Ireland);

Netanya Planetarium (Israel);

Rangsit Science Centre For Education (Thailand);

Museum Victoria (Australia).

Felix & Paul is an immersive studio based in Montreal, Canada. Originals from the studio include the "Space Explorers" series, productions with franchises like "Jurassic World" and comedy specials for "Just for Laughs" starring Trevor Noah, Lilly Singh and other celebrities.

