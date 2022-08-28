How to watch NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission launch live in a 360-degree VR experience

'Artemis Ascending' will bring viewers virtually beside the historic moon launch scheduled for Monday (Aug. 29.)

NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission is ready launch into space this week and you can take part in a ringside experience live.

"Artemis Ascending" will use 360-degree virtual reality to let participants feel like they're standing near the Artemis 1 mission as it lifts off no earlier than Monday (Aug. 29). You'll be able to virtually witness NASA's most powerful rocket yet, the Space Launch System (SLS) megarocket, as it lifts the Orion spacecraft on a journey to the moon. Liftoff is set for 8:33 a.m. EDT (1233 GMT).

Felix&Paul Studios aims to bring the launch to viewers who have access to Oculus Quest headsets (opens in new tab) or can watch it on the Space Explorers Facebook page (opens in new tab). The event will begin at 7:33 a.m. EDT (1133 GMT) and run through the final countdown and launch. You can also watch it at one of 200 domes and planetariums around the world. 

If you're looking for a non-VR livestream of the launch, you can watch the Artemis 1 liftoff on Space.com, courtesy of NASA TV, starting at 6:30 a.m. EDT (1030 GMT)

The livestream will be hosted by retired NASA astronauts Karen Nyberg and Doug Hurley on Meta Quest, and below is a list of locations where you can catch the historic moon mission.

The list of domes is available via this Felix&Paul sign-up link (opens in new tab) and a partial list of participating facilities (live and on-demand) include:

  • Cosm Experience Center (Salt Lake City, Utah);
  • U.S. Space and Rocket Center (Huntsville, Alabama);
  • Virginia Air & Space Science Center (Hampton, Virginia);
  • Liberty Science Center (Jersey City, New Jersey);
  • Adler Planetarium (Chicago);
  • Discovery Place Science (Charlotte, North Carolina);
  • Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium (Canada);
  • Telus Spark Science Center (Canada);
  • Planetário da Unipampa (Brazil);
  • Planetarium of the Royal Observatory (Belgium);
  • Museon-Omniversum (Netherlands);
  • Tycho Brahe Planetarium (Denmark); 
  • Hamburg Planetarium (Germany); 
  • La Coupole (France); 
  • Lucern Planetarium (Switzerland);
  • Armagh Observatory and Planetarium (Ireland); 
  • Netanya Planetarium (Israel); 
  • Rangsit Science Centre For Education (Thailand);
  • Museum Victoria (Australia).
Felix & Paul is an immersive studio based in Montreal, Canada. Originals from the studio include the "Space Explorers" series, productions with franchises like "Jurassic World" and comedy specials for "Just for Laughs" starring Trevor Noah, Lilly Singh and other celebrities.

Elizabeth Howell, Ph.D., is a staff writer in the spaceflight channel since 2022. She was contributing writer for Space.com (opens in new tab) for 10 years before that, since 2012. As a proud Trekkie and Canadian, she also tackles topics like diversity, science fiction, astronomy and gaming to help others explore the universe. Elizabeth's on-site reporting includes two human spaceflight launches from Kazakhstan, three space shuttle missions in Florida, and embedded reporting from a simulated Mars mission in Utah. She holds a Ph.D. and M.Sc. in Space Studies from the University of North Dakota, and a Bachelor of Journalism from Canada's Carleton University. Elizabeth is also a post-secondary instructor in communications and science since 2015. Her latest book, Leadership Moments from NASA, is co-written with astronaut Dave Williams. Elizabeth first got interested in space after watching the movie Apollo 13 in 1996, and still wants to be an astronaut someday.