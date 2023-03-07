Make the Kessel Run for $100 less with this Lego Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon deal

Fans of Lego Star Wars and collectors don't have to search a galaxy far, far away for a great deal as the UCS Lego Millennium Falcon is over $100 off at Amazon.

The $102 discount (opens in new tab) brings the price down to just $747.56. That's a pretty sizable price drop for a pretty sizable set – a whopping 7541-piece set to be precise. This is a serious Lego set and the saving definitely takes the edge off the price tag, but you do get a lot of Lego for your credits.

We've reviewed the UCS Millennium Falcon and it is unquestionably one of the best Lego Star Wars sets on the market today, if not of all time. Minifigures of fan favorites from the franchise, removable parts and playable features are some of the highlights on this set, the details of which you can check out below.

Although this set does have those playable features, it is a sizable one and will steal the show as a centerpiece model, wherever you display it. It's part of Lego's Ultimate Collector Series, meaning that it's perfect for collectors as it's an impressive and detailed build.

(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon UCS $849.99 $747.56 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save over $100 on the biggest Lego Star Wars set currently available. Made up of 7,541 pieces, this is a behemoth of a Lego set and perfectly suited for any super fan or collector. However, You'll need an entire table to display it and your friends will be jealous.

So, we rate this Lego set very highly, but why? What are the specs on this model that make this set worth getting? Well once completed, the 7541-piece Millennium Falcon measures at 8 inches in height, 33 inches in length and 22 inches in width (21 x 84 x 56 centimeters).

Playable features include a seating area, an engineering station with turning seat, two escape pod hatches, removable hull panels, lowering boarding ramp, a concealed blaster canon, a four-minifigure cockpit, interchangeable sensor dishes and more.

You also get minifigures of Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia and C-3PO as well as Older Han Solo, Rey and Finn. That means you get crews from across the original trilogy and sequel trilogy. There is a display plaque too so you do get a lot of Lego for your money and now that it's over $100 off (opens in new tab) and the lowest price we've seen since Cyber Monday, this could be the deal you're looking for.

