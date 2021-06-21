Lego's A-wing Starfighter from 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' is 37% off for Prime Day

If you've ever wanted to zip around in your own Star Wars A-Wing Starfighter, you can do just that this Prime Day and save 37% on an epic Lego set.

The iconic Lego Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Resistance A Wing Starfighter is 37% off for Prime Day. The set is normally $29.99, but you can land it for $18.99 and save $11 while supplies last. We're not sure how long this deal will last, but Prime Day sales end June 22.

LEGO Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Resistance A Wing Starfighter | $29.99 $18.99 at Amazon (save $11) Get ready to join the Resistance with this iconic "Star Wars" A-Wing fighter. In a package of 269 pieces, you'll get two firing missiles, a retractable landing gear and several action figures. It's rated for ages seven and up. View Deal

At 269 pieces, the building kit includes 2 firing missiles, an opening cockpit, wingtip cannons, a retractable landing gear and several minifigures with weapons. Some of the identifiable characters include a Snap Wexley minifigure and a Lieutenant Connix minifigure, giving you people you will recognize from "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

Rated for ages seven and up, the completed set measures 2 inches (7 centimeters) high, 7 inches (20 cm) long and 4 inches (12 cm) wide. Lego says the set will give your kids "endless creative build and play" in the "Star Wars" universe.

